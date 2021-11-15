Mumbai News Live: Minority-owned shops targeted during bandh in Amravati, say police; quake hits Ratnagiri

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shops owned by the minority Muslim community were targeted for arson and destruction during a bandh called by the BJP in Maharashtra’s Amravati, officials told The Indian Express.

In the Kotwali area, where the violence took place, police officials said they were outnumbered by a massive gathering of activists of the BJP, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The police have registered 26 FIRs, 15 of them for Saturday’s violence and 11 for Friday’s incidents, at various police stations across the city, and arrested 60 people.

Meanwhile, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Ratnagiri of magnitude 4, 350 km from Mumbai, in early hours of Monday.

Maharashtra will experience some rainy days accompanied by thunder and lightning till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts till November 18.