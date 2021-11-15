scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Minority-owned shops targeted during bandh in Amravati, say police; quake hits Ratnagiri

Mumbai Latest News: The police have registered 26 FIRs, 15 of them for Saturday’s violence and 11 for Friday’s incidents, at various police stations across Amravati, and arrested 60 people.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 15, 2021 9:33:33 am
Security forces in Amravati on Saturday. (Express photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shops owned by the minority Muslim community were targeted for arson and destruction during a bandh called by the BJP in Maharashtra’s Amravati, officials told The Indian Express.

In the Kotwali area, where the violence took place, police officials said they were outnumbered by a massive gathering of activists of the BJP, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The police have registered 26 FIRs, 15 of them for Saturday’s violence and 11 for Friday’s incidents, at various police stations across the city, and arrested 60 people.

Meanwhile, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Ratnagiri of magnitude 4, 350 km from Mumbai, in early hours of Monday.

Maharashtra will experience some rainy days accompanied by thunder and lightning till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts till November 18.

Mumbai Live News: 60 held in Amravati violence, so far; Mumbai to witness rain starting Tuesday for three days; NCB SIT to probe only Sameer Khan, Aryan Khan and Armaan Kohli cases; Follow latest updates here

09:33 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Mash up poster series that gives Mumbai scenes New Yorker style: homage to two great cities, says artist

The fast-paced lifestyles, the influx of people and cramped housing are some of the things that make Mumbai and New York sound like twin cities. It was certainly Breach Candy-resident Rachita Vora’s experience, prompting her to create artworks that mash up two of the greatest cities in the world.

The series adapts “New Yorker” magazine covers, replacing the art with scenes from Mumbai. A couple on Marine Drive, a packed train compartment, or a rainy day are familiar Mumbai experiences that Vora has chosen to highlight.

The digital illustrations bear the title “The Mumbaikar”, a play on the New Yorker and its iconic font. Vora, 39, said that The Mumbaikar series pays two homages at once. “I have always loved the New Yorker magazine and its art. And I thought the play on words would be interesting,” she said. Read more

Courtesy: Rachita Vora

 

09:17 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Elgaar Parishad case: Kin harried as phone calls of undertrials discontinued

It has been a month since Sahba Husain spoke to her partner, Gautam Navlakha, lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai as an undertrial in the Elgaar Parishad case. Husain is one of the many family members affected by the decision by the Maharashtra prison department to discontinue phone calls and video calls from prisoners after physical mulaqats (meetings) were resumed last month.

In March last year, after the pandemic began in the country, prisons across the state stopped physical mulaqats between inmates and their family members and lawyers to avoid the spread of the disease.

While many prisons across the country have coinbox facilities for undertrials and convicts, Maharashtra is the only state, which does not allow phone facilities from jail for undertrials. Convicts are allowed to use the PCO facility to call their families for 5-10 minutes periodically. Read more

 
08:53 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Welcome to the blog

Hello! Maharashtra is likely to witness rain till tomorrow. On Sunday, the state recorded 956 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, with the Mumbai city reporting 264 cases and two deaths. Follow us for the latest developments in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

NCB SIT drops three cases; to probe only Sameer Khan, Aryan Khan and Armaan Kohli cases

THE NCB Special Investigation Team (SIT) that took over six cases for further investigation from NCB’s Mumbai unit, after the uproar over alleged procedural irregularities by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has now dropped three of the cases.

Headed by an IG-rank officer, the SIT will now be probing only the Cordelia drug raid case, the case involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan in which a chargesheet has already been filed, and the one involving actor Armaan Kohli.

Shilpa, Raj Kundra, Kashiff Khan booked for ‘duping’ man of Rs 1.5 crore

The Bandra police on Saturday registered a case of cheating, criminal intimidation and conspiracy against actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and Kashiff Khan, director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd, for allegedly duping a 25-year-old man from Pune to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore.

According to police officials, the complainant, identified as Yash Nitin Barai, told police that the persons named in the FIR asked him to invest in their company by promising heavy returns. “They told him to take up a franchisee of the fitness company that they wished to open in Pune, on the pretext of which they took money from the complainant’s father,” said an officer.

