Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Daily Covid-19 cases cross 400-mark in Mumbai, highest since July 28

In the last 24 hours, 41,929 tests have been conducted and the positivity rate stands at 0.99 per cent. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Rains Latest Update, Coronavirus Mumbai Latest News Live:For the first time in over a month, new Covid-19 infections crossed 400 in Mumbai on Wednesday. As many as 416 people tested positive and four deaths were recorded. The last time the city had recorded daily infections above 400 was on July 28. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 7,44,571 and death toll reached 15,981. The active cases stood at 3,187.

Meanwhile, a Rs 713-crore Mumbai flyover inaugurated just a month ago was partially shut down on Wednesday for extensive repairs after numerous complaints of two-wheelers skidding and a fatal bike accident earlier in the week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started repairs work on the newly-constructed Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, two days after a biker skidded and fell to his death on Monday.

In other news, The “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” (Victory flame) to commemorate 50 years of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war reached Mumbai on Wednesday. The flame — lit at New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year — will be taken to the houses of all war heroes. It will be stationed in Mumbai till September 9 and during this period the Indian armed forces will organise various events.