scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Daily Covid-19 cases cross 400-mark in Mumbai, highest since July 28

Mumbai News Live Updates, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai Live News: The tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 7,44,571 and death toll reached 15,981.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 2, 2021 8:55:03 am
In the last 24 hours, 41,929 tests have been conducted and the positivity rate stands at 0.99 per cent. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Rains Latest Update, Coronavirus Mumbai Latest News Live:For the first time in over a month, new Covid-19 infections crossed 400 in Mumbai on Wednesday. As many as 416 people tested positive and four deaths were recorded. The last time the city had recorded daily infections above 400 was on July 28. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 7,44,571 and death toll reached 15,981. The active cases stood at 3,187.

Meanwhile, a Rs 713-crore Mumbai flyover inaugurated just a month ago was partially shut down on Wednesday for extensive repairs after numerous complaints of two-wheelers skidding and a fatal bike accident earlier in the week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started repairs work on the newly-constructed Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, two days after a biker skidded and fell to his death on Monday.

In other news, The “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” (Victory flame) to commemorate 50 years of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war reached Mumbai on Wednesday. The flame — lit at New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year — will be taken to the houses of all war heroes. It will be stationed in Mumbai till September 9 and during this period the Indian armed forces will organise various events.

Click here for more
Pune live |liveFollow latest news and updates

Live Blog

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Mumbai reports 416 cases on Wednesday; Victory flame commemorating 1971 war reaches Mumbai; Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news and updates from Mumbai

08:54 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Will be forced to reopen temples if state govt does not lift curbs: Maharashtra BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it would forcibly open all the temples in Maharashtra if state government fails to take a decision in the regard soon.

Leader of the Opposition in state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, “There are no directives from the Centre to keep the temples shut. All the states in country have opened the temples, allowing people to worship. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is an exception…”

The former chief minister said, “We don’t understand the discriminatory policy. The government has allowed liquor shops, bars to function…but they cite Covid-19 pandemic when we demand reopening of temples.”

Read more

08:42 (IST)02 Sep 2021
First time in month, Covid cases cross 400-mark in Mumbai

For the first time in over a month, new Covid-19 infections crossed 400 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

As many as 416 people tested positive. The last time the city had recorded daily infections above 400 was on July 28.

Since August 20, there has been a daily increase in Covid-19 infections, with the positivity rate increasing from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 41,929 tests have been conducted and the positivity rate stands at 0.99 per cent.

Read more

Mumbai: A crowded weekly market amid COVID-19 pandemic, at Kandivali in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed summons issued by a magistrate court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, authors of the book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, on which the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is based. A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on August 10 passed an order on a plea filed by the authors challenging summons issued by the magistrate court in Mazgaon in connection to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Babuji Rawji Shah against them.

READ | Bombay HC grants interim stay in defamation proceedings against authors of Mafia Queens of Mumbai

Ten months after the Maharashtra Cabinet nominated 12 people to be appointed as members of the Upper House of the state legislature to Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led a delegation to met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to request him to approve the names at the earliest. However, the Governor seems to have not given any concrete assurance to the delegation.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav meets Governor, requests him to approve names of 12 nominated members

Names of three IPS officers for appointment as the state director general of police (DGP) were not finalised in a meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and is likely to be finalised in another meeting to be held after 10 days. “The names of three IPS officers were not finalised in yesterday’s meeting. Another meeting will take place after 10 days and the names may be finalised then,” Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte told The Indian Express.

READ | Maharashtra: UPSC fails to finalise names of three officers, to meet again in 10 days

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd