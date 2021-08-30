Mumbai news today Live Updates: 18 kids test Covid positive in children’s home; 17 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Dharavi

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Updates Live: Eighteen children from a children’s home in Mankhurd at Mumbai’s eastern suburbs tested positive for Covid-19. All the infected children have been shifted to a Covid care centre at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all of them are stable. Mumbai city reported 345 new cases and two deaths. With this, the caseload in the city went up to 7,43,499 and death toll to 15,974 deaths.

Meanwhile, the BMC has said that Covid-19 will be considered to be in a pandemic stage until 80 per cent population of the city is fully vaccinated. According to data from BMC, of the estimated 96.7 lakh citizens above the age of 18 years, only 24.9 per cent is fully vaccinated. And 91.43 lakh citizens across all age groups in the city have received vaccines, of whom only 24.15 lakh citizens have received both doses.

In other news, an LPG cylinder blast and subsequent fire at a slum structure in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar injured 17 residents on Sunday afternoon. At least five, including an eight-year-old, were critically injured and were admitted with 50-60 per cent burn injuries. An FIR has been registered by the Shahu Nagar police after it came to light that the cylinder was thrown on the lane by one of the residents after it started leaking. It is not clear if the cylinder was legally procured by the accused.