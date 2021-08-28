Mumbai news today Live Updates: Visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals, BMC says

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Updates Live: Similar to the guidelines issued last year for Ganesh Utsav in the view of the pandemic, the BMC has directed that visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals this year. Five people only, including volunteers and pandit, will be allowed inside the pandals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that organisers should arrange for online darshan through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and cable/local TV channels.
Recording over 300 Covid cases for the three consecutive day, Mumbai on Friday reported 364 fresh infections and five fatalities. The city however witnessed a marginal dip in both the figures as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 397 cases, this month’s highest, and seven deaths.
Meanwhile, ahead of the urban and local bodies polls, including Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all party leaders on Friday wherein it was decided to study the legal aspects of providing political reservation to the OBC community. Thackeray said that another meeting would be held next Friday to take a unanimous decision on the issue.
Also, the NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case. Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier.
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to a Kalyan man accused of travelling to Iraq and Syria to join the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).
A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice A S Bopanna, which was hearing a special leave petition filed by NIA argued through Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, refused to interfere in the HC order, stating that stringent conditions were already imposed by the High Court while granting bail to the accused, Areeb Majeed.
State health minister Rajesh Tope suggested that the elections to the local bodies should be postponed in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19.
The issue was discussed in the state cabinet Thursday. “Since the state election commission is an autonomous body, we will express our recommendation seeking postponement of the elections but the final decision will rest be with the commission,” Tope said.
