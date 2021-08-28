scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Mumbai news today Live Updates: Visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals, BMC says

Mumbai News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that organisers should arrange for online darshan through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and cable/local TV channels.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 28, 2021 10:12:08 am
A list of guidelines for the 11-day festival, slated to be held from September 10 this year, was issued by the state government on June 29. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Similar to the guidelines issued last year for Ganesh Utsav in the view of the pandemic, the BMC has directed that visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals this year. Five people only, including volunteers and pandit, will be allowed inside the pandals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that organisers should arrange for online darshan through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and cable/local TV channels.

Recording over 300 Covid cases for the three consecutive day, Mumbai on Friday reported 364 fresh infections and five fatalities. The city however witnessed a marginal dip in both the figures as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 397 cases, this month’s highest, and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, ahead of the urban and local bodies polls, including Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all party leaders on Friday wherein it was decided to study the legal aspects of providing political reservation to the OBC community. Thackeray said that another meeting would be held next Friday to take a unanimous decision on the issue.

Also, the NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case. Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier.

Mumbai latest news today live: Mumbai city records 364 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit; Follow latest news and updates from Mumbai below

09:53 (IST)28 Aug 2021
NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit

The NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case.

Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier. The NCB had then found narcotics at his residence.

An NCB officer said, “We had been looking for him and he was arrested on Friday. He will be produced in court for custody.”

09:33 (IST)28 Aug 2021
SC rejects NIA’s plea challenging bail by Bombay HC to alleged IS member

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to a Kalyan man accused of travelling to Iraq and Syria to join the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).

A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice A S Bopanna, which was hearing a special leave petition filed by NIA argued through Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, refused to interfere in the HC order, stating that stringent conditions were already imposed by the High Court while granting bail to the accused, Areeb Majeed.

09:33 (IST)28 Aug 2021
Maharashtra: Health minister Rajesh Tope suggests deferment of polls to local bodies over third wave of Covid

State health minister Rajesh Tope suggested that the elections to the local bodies should be postponed in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19.

The issue was discussed in the state cabinet Thursday. “Since the state election commission is an autonomous body, we will express our recommendation seeking postponement of the elections but the final decision will rest be with the commission,” Tope said.

08:59 (IST)28 Aug 2021
No visitors allowed inside Ganpati pandals: BMC

Similar to the guidelines issued last year for Ganesh Utsav in the view of the pandemic, the BMC has directed that visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals this year. Five people only, including volunteers and pandit, will be allowed inside the pandals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that organisers should arrange for online darshan through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and cable/local TV channels.

Mumbai: People walk past paintings made by artists from Gurukul art school paying tribute to victims of deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul, in Mumbai, Friday, August 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)[/caption]

By 2050, 80 per cent of Nariman Point and Mantralaya will be under water and about 70 per cent of the city’s A, B, C and D wards, which cover major parts of south Mumbai, will be submerged due to rise in the sea level, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Friday. Speaking at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan website, Chahal said: “We are getting warnings from nature (extreme weather events like heavy rainfall) and if we do not wake up, it will be a dangerous situation for the next 25 years. And it will not only be the next generation but the current generation will also suffer.”

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to a Kalyan man accused of travelling to Iraq and Syria to join the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS). A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice A S Bopanna, which was hearing a special leave petition filed by NIA argued through Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, refused to interfere in the HC order, stating that stringent conditions were already imposed by the High Court while granting bail to the accused, Areeb Majeed.

Resuming his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ratnagiri, Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Friday asked the Shiv Sena leadership to mend their ways and threatened to open a “can of worms” in the coming days by revealing the “involvement” of Sena leaders in criminal cases. Rane raked up the 1993 murder of former Shiv Sena MLC Ramesh More, and indicated that someone in the Sena leadership had plotted to throw acid on his sister-in-law.

