Mumbai news today Live Updates: Visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals, BMC says

A list of guidelines for the 11-day festival, slated to be held from September 10 this year, was issued by the state government on June 29. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Updates Live: Similar to the guidelines issued last year for Ganesh Utsav in the view of the pandemic, the BMC has directed that visitors will not be allowed inside Ganpati pandals this year. Five people only, including volunteers and pandit, will be allowed inside the pandals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that organisers should arrange for online darshan through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and cable/local TV channels.

Recording over 300 Covid cases for the three consecutive day, Mumbai on Friday reported 364 fresh infections and five fatalities. The city however witnessed a marginal dip in both the figures as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 397 cases, this month’s highest, and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, ahead of the urban and local bodies polls, including Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all party leaders on Friday wherein it was decided to study the legal aspects of providing political reservation to the OBC community. Thackeray said that another meeting would be held next Friday to take a unanimous decision on the issue.

Also, the NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case. Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier.