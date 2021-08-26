scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Mumbai news today LIVE updates: BJP demands CBI probe against Anil Parab, says he was behind Narayan Rane’s arrest

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Weather, Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said, “A video clip shows Shiv Sena's Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab issuing orders to the police and the local administration to act against Rane.”

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 26, 2021 9:26:06 am
Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane. (File Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe against Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab for “misusing” his power to get Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Konkan on Monday. BJP legislator and former minister Ashish Shelar said, “A video clip shows Shiv Sena’s Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab issuing orders to the police and the local administration to act against Rane.”

Stepping up his attack on the Shiv Sena a day after he was released on bail following his arrest over remarks in which he threatened to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that Sena leaders, including Thackeray, had made similar remarks in the past, and that no action was taken against them.

An inquiry commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it. This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui has been appointed as the Mumbai Youth Congress president. Siddiqui is the son of former minister and ex-Bandra West MLA Baba Siddiqui.

Mumbai latest news today live: Inquiry commission imposes Rs 25,000 fine on ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh; Nashik Police summon Narayan Rane for questioning on September 2. Follow latest news and updates from Mumbai below

09:22 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Uddhav Thackeray used similar language but faced no action, says Narayan Rane

Stepping up his attack on the Shiv Sena a day after he was released on bail following his arrest over remarks in which he threatened to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that Sena leaders, including Thackeray, had made similar remarks in the past, and that no action was taken against them.

On Wednesday, addressing the press, Rane said: “What is it that I have said that has made them so angry? I am not going to repeat here what I said earlier. If some event has occurred in the past and I have just spoken about it, how does it qualify as being a crime… I want to ask if Shiv Sena leaders never ever spoke such words in the past.”

He then narrated three incidents in which he claimed that Thackeray had used similar language. “The CM in August said that anyone who speaks aggressively about Shiv Sena Bhavan, his face should be smashed. He directly ordered people to attack. Is that not a crime?” Rane said.

Narayan Rane in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)
09:01 (IST)26 Aug 2021
‘Similar statement about PM would lead to sedition charges’

A DAY after the arrest of Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane for his controversial “slap” remark on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena said had anyone made similar comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he/she would have been put behind bars with sedition charges slapped against him/her.

In the latest editorial titled “Balloon with Holes” in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Rane has been highly criticised for his action.

08:33 (IST)26 Aug 2021
No coercive action against Rane till September 17 in FIR over slap remark: Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till September 17 against Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane in the FIR filed by the Nashik Cyber Police over his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday and later granted bail by the Mahad magistrate court, formally filed a petition on Wednesday morning before the high court seeking to quash the FIRs.

His plea in the HC stated that the Nashik Police Commissioner was working under pressure from the Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the state, and that multiple FIRs were lodged against him with the only intention to “harass him by launching a false prosecution.”

Commuters wait to board a local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Maharashtra government has allowed double vaccinated people to get monthly passes and travel by local train. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Mumbai Police have closed the probe into the death of Disha Salian, who was briefly handling publicity for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and died by suicide on June 8, 2020, a week before the actor’s death. Police sources said the probe was closed earlier this year as no evidence of foul play had been found in the case. The police also did not find evidence to support several allegations that were made last year on social media linking Salian’s death with that of Rajput, and claims that they were both murdered. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

Of the 1,288 applications received from organisers of Ganesh festival this year, the BMC has approved 304 requests to erect a pandal or set up a stage on roads and footpaths. While 141 of the remaining comprised same organisations submitting multiple applications, 86 requests have been rejected by the BMC and 757 are in process. According to Bombay High Court guidelines of 2015, the BMC follows a single-window system for granting clearances to pandals ahead of the festival, including permission from ward offices and Mumbai Police.

