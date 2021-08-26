Mumbai news today LIVE updates: BJP demands CBI probe against Anil Parab, says he was behind Narayan Rane’s arrest

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe against Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab for “misusing” his power to get Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Konkan on Monday. BJP legislator and former minister Ashish Shelar said, “A video clip shows Shiv Sena’s Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab issuing orders to the police and the local administration to act against Rane.”
Stepping up his attack on the Shiv Sena a day after he was released on bail following his arrest over remarks in which he threatened to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that Sena leaders, including Thackeray, had made similar remarks in the past, and that no action was taken against them.
An inquiry commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it. This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.
Meanwhile, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui has been appointed as the Mumbai Youth Congress president. Siddiqui is the son of former minister and ex-Bandra West MLA Baba Siddiqui.
On Wednesday, addressing the press, Rane said: “What is it that I have said that has made them so angry? I am not going to repeat here what I said earlier. If some event has occurred in the past and I have just spoken about it, how does it qualify as being a crime… I want to ask if Shiv Sena leaders never ever spoke such words in the past.”
He then narrated three incidents in which he claimed that Thackeray had used similar language. “The CM in August said that anyone who speaks aggressively about Shiv Sena Bhavan, his face should be smashed. He directly ordered people to attack. Is that not a crime?” Rane said.
A DAY after the arrest of Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane for his controversial “slap” remark on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena said had anyone made similar comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he/she would have been put behind bars with sedition charges slapped against him/her.
In the latest editorial titled “Balloon with Holes” in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Rane has been highly criticised for his action.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till September 17 against Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane in the FIR filed by the Nashik Cyber Police over his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday and later granted bail by the Mahad magistrate court, formally filed a petition on Wednesday morning before the high court seeking to quash the FIRs.
His plea in the HC stated that the Nashik Police Commissioner was working under pressure from the Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the state, and that multiple FIRs were lodged against him with the only intention to “harass him by launching a false prosecution.”
