Mumbai news today LIVE updates: BJP demands CBI probe against Anil Parab, says he was behind Narayan Rane’s arrest

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe against Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab for “misusing” his power to get Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Konkan on Monday. BJP legislator and former minister Ashish Shelar said, “A video clip shows Shiv Sena’s Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab issuing orders to the police and the local administration to act against Rane.”

Stepping up his attack on the Shiv Sena a day after he was released on bail following his arrest over remarks in which he threatened to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that Sena leaders, including Thackeray, had made similar remarks in the past, and that no action was taken against them.

An inquiry commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it. This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui has been appointed as the Mumbai Youth Congress president. Siddiqui is the son of former minister and ex-Bandra West MLA Baba Siddiqui.