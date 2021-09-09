Mumbai News LIVE Updates: 0.3% of fully vaccinated population got infected with Covid-19, BMC data shows

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Out of 28.88 lakh fully vaccinated citizens in the city, only 9,018 got infected with Covid-19, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department. This means that only 0.3 per cent of the vaccinated population got a breakthrough infection, the civic body added. Breakthrough infection is referred to the phenomenon of the virus “breaking through a protective barrier provided by the vaccine.”

Mumbai, on Wednesday, administered 1.84 lakh doses, the highest for the city in a single day. As many as 13,1757 or 71 per cent of the total vaccines were administered at 322 civic and state-run vaccination centres. The remaining 52,532 vaccines were administered at private hospitals. With this, the number of fully vaccinated people in Mumbai now stands at 29,45,437. At least 75 per cent of the adult population (72,80,431) have received one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has demanded reopening of cinema theatres, auditoriums and multiplexes in Mumbai and the state. It has also demanded opening of swimming pools in Mumbai so that swimmers can practice ahead of championships.

Also, as per the district forecast and warning issued by IMD on Wednesday, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain till the end of this week. Increase in rainfall activity is likely over Thane and south Konkan – Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – over the weekend. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in south Konkan.