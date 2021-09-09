scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: 0.3% of fully vaccinated population got infected with Covid-19, BMC data shows

Mumbai News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates: Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Wednesday, administered 1.84 lakh doses, the highest for the city in a single day.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
September 9, 2021 8:40:10 am
A medic incoculates beneficiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre. (PTI)

Mumbai News Today Live, Mumbai Weather and Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Out of 28.88 lakh fully vaccinated citizens in the city, only 9,018 got infected with Covid-19, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department. This means that only 0.3 per cent of the vaccinated population got a breakthrough infection, the civic body added. Breakthrough infection is referred to the phenomenon of the virus “breaking through a protective barrier provided by the vaccine.”

Mumbai, on Wednesday, administered 1.84 lakh doses, the highest for the city in a single day. As many as 13,1757 or 71 per cent of the total vaccines were administered at 322 civic and state-run vaccination centres. The remaining 52,532 vaccines were administered at private hospitals. With this, the number of fully vaccinated people in Mumbai now stands at 29,45,437. At least 75 per cent of the adult population (72,80,431) have received one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has demanded reopening of cinema theatres, auditoriums and multiplexes in Mumbai and the state. It has also demanded opening of swimming pools in Mumbai so that swimmers can practice ahead of championships.

Also, as per the district forecast and warning issued by IMD on Wednesday, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain till the end of this week. Increase in rainfall activity is likely over Thane and south Konkan – Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – over the weekend. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in south Konkan.

Live Blog

Mumbai latest news today Live Updates: With 1.84 lakh doses, Mumbai records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination; Mumbai reports 530 new cases, 349 recoveries and 4 deaths; active cases 3,895; Follow latest news and updates here

Mumbai: People use a piece of cloth to take cover from the rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The BJP has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over proposals on footpath improvement and beautification at five locations. Questioning the expenditure by the BMC, BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said, “Why do we need to spend crores on beautification of footpaths? It does not make sense, especially when the BMC has halted several road works citing fund crunch. We opposed this proposal in the standing committee but despite this it was passed.”

READ | Why spend crores on beautification: BJP slams BMC over footpath proposals

A Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Anand Daga — former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer — who was arrested in connection with alleged leaks of documents connected to the ongoing probe against Deshmukh. Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav rejected Daga’s bail application stating that the investigation was inconclusive and that Daga may influence the probe.

READ | Leaked documents case: CBI court refuses bail to Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer

Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday held a review meeting with Western Railway (WR) General Manager Alok Kansal at the WR headquarters, where he discussed important ongoing rail projects and directed that the process of land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project be expedited. Officials said Danve mainly discussed the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor project being undertaken by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project being executed by National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL).

READ | Raosaheb Danve visits WR HQ, discusses bullet train project

