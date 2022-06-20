Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over Agnipath, 2 Bombay HC judges recommended for chief justices of Rajasthan and Himachal high courts

Maharashtra logs 4,004 COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said.

A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.

Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.

A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, it said.

The sole COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases. --PTI