Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over Agnipath, 2 Bombay HC judges recommended for chief justices of Rajasthan and Himachal high courts

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage. While speaking during the 56th foundation day celebration of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Centre is not being able to run the government properly and introducing schemes which are being opposed by the people.
Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that the grievances of the general public are heard and addressed in a time-bound manner by government agencies in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joined hands with a group of citizens and formed a citizen forum through a small electoral process conducted last month. The citizens have drafted a bill ‘Citizen First Bill, 2022’, which will be submitted to the government, said Pandey. The forum also has a website where people can reach out to become a member.
Also, the Union government on Sunday issued a notification ratifying a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation of appointing Justice S S Shinde and Justice Amjad A Sayed — two Bombay High Court judges — as Chief Justices of the Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts, respectively.
Independent MLA, Ravi Rana is yet to reach Vidhan Bhavan. A warrant was issued against Rana this week as the MLA had failed to respond to the notice issued to him by the Bombay High Court regarding the ink throw row.
The president of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Hitendra Thakur's son Kshitij was called from US to vote. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadiparty has three votes from Virar to Vidhan Bhavan.
Ailing BJP ( MLA) Mukta Tilak arrives at Vidhan Bhawan. Tilak represents Kasbapeth assembly constituency in district Pune in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh & minister Nawab Malik move Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting their pleas to vote in the MLC elections on June 20, ANI tweeted. Their counsels seek an urgent hearing, Supreme Court likely to hear the matter today at 12 pm.
Shiv Sena MLAs led by Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray reach Vidhan Bhavan for polling.
Senior leader Eknath Khadse NCPs candidate arrived at Vidhan Bhawan. He had stayed at his home at Churchgate instead of Hotel Trident.
The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who has taken the initiative to get all six Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates elected was amongst the first to arrive at Vidhan Bhawan. Ajit Pawar has taken up the challenge to give BJP a befitting reply in council polls. BJP gets both ailing MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak by road ambulance for voting.
The Shiv Sena inhouse paper Saamna criticise BJP for troubling ailing members for elections. Shankar Jagpat brother of Laxman Jagtap said, " Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had clearly said Laxman Jagtap should come only if he is medically allowed by doctors. There is no compulsion." State NCP president Jayant Patil walks and displays confident.
A total of 68 MLAs have voted till 10 am on Monday for ten seats of MLCs in the Maharashtra legislative council.
BJP candidate Prasad Lad offered prayers at Siddhivinayak temple before going to Vidhan Bhawan for polling.
As the final countdown began for elections to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, to be held on Monday, prominent political parties in the state and their leaders continued furiously ‘guarding’ their members to prevent any chances of cross-voting. In the final round of the battle between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition BJP, political managers were busy reviewing their respective strategies to ensure everything goes well on polling day.
There are 11 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats, and there will be a direct fight between the MVA and BJP for the 10th seat. Read more.
With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, many of the recently infected patients have complained of diarrhea and hybrid fever symptoms.
To understand the pathological characteristics of this new pattern of infection, the Seven Hills Hospital – the only dedicated civic Covid hospital in Mumbai – has decided to conduct a study on patients with these symptoms. Genome sequencing reports have shown that most of the recent Covid-19 patients are infected with Omicron and its sub-variants. Read more.
Rahul Pandit, Director of critical care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, and a member of the National Covid-19 Taskforce and Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Taskforce, speaks to Rupsa Chakraborty about the reasons behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the reason for reduced testing and why the uptake of booster doses is so low.
It is well-known that the viruses always try to mutate and produce new lineages or sublineages to avoid the previously acquired immunity. There is no precise data available about the sub-lineages of Omicron, but the immunity conferred by Omicron is lower than what it was as compared to the other variants, like Delta. Therefore, reinfection has become common, which is why people who got infected earlier are getting infected again. Read more.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said.
A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.
Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.
A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.
The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, it said.
The sole COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases. --PTI
On the 56th Shiv Sena anniversary, Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, serving as Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, wishes Shiv Saniks on his Twitter.
IMD Mumbai Doppler radar at Veravali observations now indicate moderate intensity clouds around Mumbai Thane, Navi Mumbai and off the coast too. Possibilities of few mod spells of rains around next 3 to 4 hours.
Today’s Weather forecast @ 0800hrs: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs.
Today’s High Tide: 1608 hrs- 4.46 mtr (Next day 20.06.2022): 0414 hrs- 3.68 mtr Low tide : 2230 hrs – 1.56 mtr (Next day 20.06.2022) : 1010- 1.33mtr
A 50-year-old BMC sweeper Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa passes the 10th board examination in his first attempt, ANI tweeted. "I got 57%. I studied daily for 3 hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my studies and complete 12th also," he says.
Home Minister Dilip Valse Patil and Actor Akshay Kumar will be attending Marine Drive SundayStreets in Mumbai today.
For the last 40 years, the city’s cinephiles have frequented Sarvodaya Video Centre in Khar West to rent their choicest movies. “Name any film, and I used to have that in my collection,” says its owner Manish Chandaria, a self-confessed movie buff.
However, there has been a noticeable drop in the number of customers for the last few years. This has worsened after the pandemic, with the store hardly receiving any visitors nowadays. Read more.
The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to one Harishchandra Yadav, accused of hatching a conspiracy with the main accused, Ravindra Pawar, in murdering the latter’s wife and daughter as the wife objected to the relationship between Pawar and her daughter.
Harishchandra Yadav was booked for conspiring with the main accused of the double murder in December 2020. The court held that since the investigation is complete and the chargesheet prima facie establishes the role of the main accused in murdering his wife and daughter and Yadav’s role not being clear, he deserves to be released on bail. Read more.
Fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. 14 people trapped in two apartments were rescued by the fire brigade. No casualties were reported. Fire has been brought under control, ANI tweeted.