scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day, against loudspeakers in mosques

Before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 1, 2022 9:35:08 am
Ground in Aurangabad where Raj Thackeray's rally will be held today. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will hold a rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day and also against the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Before Raj Thackeray reached Aurangabad, a poster war started between the city units of the MNS and Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra forest department is supposed to receive 881 hectare of mangrove area as reserve forest from the Vasai Municipal Corporation (VMC). Over the last two years, after regular meetings with the forest department and mangrove cell, more than 11,000 ha of land has been brought under the Indian Forest Act. The civic body wrote a proposal in this regard to the collector of the Palghar district, which was further forwarded to the state government via the Konkan divisional commissioner.

More from Mumbai

On Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai customs seized 48 kg of marijuana targeted to be delivered to the US, according to an official. Around 20 kg cannabis and 120 gram hashish were seized from the house of the accused who was arrested. The rest of the 28 kg was caught at the Mumbai international airport.

Live Blog

Mumbai News live: Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Aurangabad; Maharashtra forest department to receive 881 hectare of mangrove area as reserve forest; Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai customs seized 48 kg of marijuana. Follow for more live updates.

09:35 (IST)01 May 2022
Raj Thackeray wishes 'Maharastra Day' on twitter ahead of rally

Ahead of the rally to be held in Aurangabad on Maharashtra day, May 1, Raj Thackeray tweeted and conveyed his wishes. The rally will also involve talks over the issue related to loundspeakers at mosque.

Mumbai News Live: On Friday, Mumbai’s power demand peeked at a record 3,850 MW – up by 10 per cent as compared to last year when the demand was 3,100 MW. Power expert Ashok Pendse said, “On Friday, Mumbai required 3,850 MW and 2,100 MW was bought from outside sources. The amount of energy that can be transferred from transfer lines is limited. We can maximum bring 4,200 MW and then resort to powercuts.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday seized assets worth 7 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering probe connected with Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion and money laundering case. According to the allegation, Sukesh, while serving a sentence at Tihar jail, had extorted money a businessman’s wife. Jacqueline Fernandez’s name popped up with regard to the ED’s earlier allegation that the actor had unearthed monetary transactions with Sukesh.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd