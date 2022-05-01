Mumbai News Live: Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day, against loudspeakers in mosques

Ground in Aurangabad where Raj Thackeray's rally will be held today. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will hold a rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day and also against the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Before Raj Thackeray reached Aurangabad, a poster war started between the city units of the MNS and Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra forest department is supposed to receive 881 hectare of mangrove area as reserve forest from the Vasai Municipal Corporation (VMC). Over the last two years, after regular meetings with the forest department and mangrove cell, more than 11,000 ha of land has been brought under the Indian Forest Act. The civic body wrote a proposal in this regard to the collector of the Palghar district, which was further forwarded to the state government via the Konkan divisional commissioner.

On Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai customs seized 48 kg of marijuana targeted to be delivered to the US, according to an official. Around 20 kg cannabis and 120 gram hashish were seized from the house of the accused who was arrested. The rest of the 28 kg was caught at the Mumbai international airport.