Thursday, April 28, 2022
Mumbai News Live: MahaGenco operates all 27 plants amid power shortage; city records 112 Covid-19 cases

Mumbai News Live, 28 April: Power Minister Nitin Raut has asked MahaGenco to generate at least 8,000 MW from its thermal power plants.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
April 28, 2022 9:09:22 am
Many areas of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivali, Palghar, Vasai Virar, Ambernath, Kulgaon, and Badlapur suffered power failure on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Mumbai News Live: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) operated all its 27 plants in the state on Wednesday to tide over the power shortage. It operated seven thermal plants in Chandrapur, four in Koradi, three each in Nashik, Bhusawal and Parli, five in Khaparkheda and two in Paras to tide over the crisis. This happened for the first time in the past 60 years, said a press note issued by MahaGenco.

Meanwhile, after lifting all Covid-19-related restrictions earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people to wear masks when outdoors and take necessary precautions to restrict a possible fourth wave of the pandemic. The appeal came in the backdrop of an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Mumbai where more than 100 new cases were reported for the second straight day on Wednesday.

In other news, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis criticised Thackeray, saying his claim about the dues with the Centre was wrong, and asked him not to divert the topic as “blame game does not provide any relief to common man”. His statement came after Thackeray said the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to Maharashtra. Defending the Centre, Fadnavis said, “Union government makes the payment to the state governments by end of July every year. The Union government not only paid the whole GST amount to the states, but also borrowed from lenders to clear the dues of the states.”

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra has been facing power crisis due to shortage of coal and sudden rise in demand in the post-Covid period; Follow this space for Latest Updates

IN THE Elgaar Parishad case, accused Jyoti Jagtap filed a discharge application on Wednesday, while five others also sought to file discharge pleas on Thursday before the special court. The court had directed all accused to remain present before the court on Wednesday to proceed with framing of charges against them.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil indicated that the state police will give a go-ahead to the May 1 rally MNS chief Raj Thackeray is planning to hold in Aurangabad. He, however, warned that the government will take all possible steps to ensure that the atmosphere in the state is not vitiated and social harmony is maintained.

In other news, engineer-turned-gangster Kumar Pillai was acquitted by a special court on Wednesday in a case of extortion of a builder in 2009. Pillai, who was shown as a wanted accused, was brought to the country from Singapore in 2016. He was acquitted in another extortion case in 2020. The court also acquitted another accused, Bhaskar Pujari.

