Mumbai News Live: MahaGenco operates all 27 plants amid power shortage; city records 112 Covid-19 cases

Mumbai News Live: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) operated all its 27 plants in the state on Wednesday to tide over the power shortage. It operated seven thermal plants in Chandrapur, four in Koradi, three each in Nashik, Bhusawal and Parli, five in Khaparkheda and two in Paras to tide over the crisis. This happened for the first time in the past 60 years, said a press note issued by MahaGenco.

Meanwhile, after lifting all Covid-19-related restrictions earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people to wear masks when outdoors and take necessary precautions to restrict a possible fourth wave of the pandemic. The appeal came in the backdrop of an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Mumbai where more than 100 new cases were reported for the second straight day on Wednesday.

In other news, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis criticised Thackeray, saying his claim about the dues with the Centre was wrong, and asked him not to divert the topic as “blame game does not provide any relief to common man”. His statement came after Thackeray said the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to Maharashtra. Defending the Centre, Fadnavis said, “Union government makes the payment to the state governments by end of July every year. The Union government not only paid the whole GST amount to the states, but also borrowed from lenders to clear the dues of the states.”