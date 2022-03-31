Mumbai News Live: Sena alleges NCP being ‘soft’ on BJP, CM Thackeray talks to Sharad Pawar

CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar discussed the issue of NCP purportedly being soft on the BJP.

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar about the issue of the NCP allegedly being soft on the BJP even as members of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were reportedly being targeted by central investigation agencies, Shiv Sena sources have said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Mumbai Press Club on Tuesday, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that noise pollution, traffic woes and drugs are the bigger problems faced by the citizens than gangsterism or organised crime. Pandey said, “I would say the menace of drugs. It is destroying an entire generation. You will soon see action on that front.”

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has finalised the timetable for the lines which will run after their inauguration by CM Thackeray on April 2. It will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day.