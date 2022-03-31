Mumbai News Live: Sena alleges NCP being ‘soft’ on BJP, CM Thackeray talks to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar about the issue of the NCP allegedly being soft on the BJP even as members of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were reportedly being targeted by central investigation agencies, Shiv Sena sources have said.
Meanwhile, speaking at the Mumbai Press Club on Tuesday, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that noise pollution, traffic woes and drugs are the bigger problems faced by the citizens than gangsterism or organised crime. Pandey said, “I would say the menace of drugs. It is destroying an entire generation. You will soon see action on that front.”
The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has finalised the timetable for the lines which will run after their inauguration by CM Thackeray on April 2. It will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day.
Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, which will be inaugurated April 2 by CM Uddhav Thackeray, will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day. There will be nine rakes operating over 150 trips every day on the lines between 6 am and 10 pm.
The MMRDA is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated metro corridors—Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East. These two new lines will run parallel on east and west side of suburb and are expected to decongest Western Express Highway, the major arterial road of Mumbai. Read more
With the addition of five coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,769, an official said on Thursday.
These cases were reported on Wednesday. As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880. Thane's Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,63,590, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. (PTI)