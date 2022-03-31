scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Sena alleges NCP being ‘soft’ on BJP, CM Thackeray talks to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai News Live: Sources in the Sena pointed to a number of instances when the NCP was seen as being on the “backfoot” while taking on the BJP.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 31, 2022 9:42:29 am
CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar discussed the issue of NCP purportedly being soft on the BJP.

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar about the issue of the NCP allegedly being soft on the BJP even as members of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were reportedly being targeted by central investigation agencies, Shiv Sena sources have said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Mumbai Press Club on Tuesday, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that noise pollution, traffic woes and drugs are the bigger problems faced by the citizens than gangsterism or organised crime. Pandey said, “I would say the menace of drugs. It is destroying an entire generation. You will soon see action on that front.”

More from Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has finalised the timetable for the lines which will run after their inauguration by CM Thackeray on April 2. It will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar discuss over BJP; Mumbai Police commissioner says noise pollution, traffic woes and drugs are the bigger problems in city; MMRDA finalised the timetable for the lines which will run after the inauguration on April 2. Follow for more live updates.

09:42 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Timetable for new Mumbai Metro lines finalised

Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, which will be inaugurated April 2 by CM Uddhav Thackeray, will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day. There will be nine rakes operating over 150 trips every day on the lines between 6 am and 10 pm.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has finalised the timetable for the lines which will run from April 2 after the inauguration.

The MMRDA is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated metro corridors—Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East. These two new lines will run parallel on east and west side of suburb and are expected to decongest Western Express Highway, the major arterial road of Mumbai. Read more

09:35 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Thane reports five new Covid-19 cases

With the addition of five coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,769, an official said on Thursday.
          
These cases were reported on Wednesday. As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880. Thane's Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.
        
In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,63,590, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. (PTI)

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday cautioned the people saying that the next two days are going to be crucial for the state as it did not receive enough coal supply amid the rising electricity demand due to the heatwave.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has surfaced on social media, in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar is purportedly heard threatening an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) with Income Tax raids for allegedly disconnecting the power supply of his bungalow in Aurangabad.

In other news, Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded implementation of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The CMP could not be implemented properly in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in the letter.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd