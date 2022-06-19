Mumbai News Live: Police chief revises circular on FIRs under POCSO; Warrant issued against Ravi Rana; ED arrests ex-treasurer of education society

Mumbai Live News: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Friday issued a revised order directing police officials across the city to immediately register an FIR of molestation or crimes under POCSO Act in cases where they do not suspect any foul play. This came after facing criticism over a recent circular issued by him pertaining to the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) of molestation cases and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which mandated prior approval of the Deputy Commissioner of Police before registration of FIRs.
Meanwhile, the Amravati Police on Saturday visited MLA Ravi Rana’s residence at Khar in Mumbai to serve him a bailable warrant issued by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. Sources said the warrant was issued this week as the MLA had failed to respond to the notice issued to him by the Bombay High Court. The warrant calls upon Rana to be present before the court on Monday.
Also, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested the former treasurer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society in a money laundering case. The agency revealed that the arrested accused along with his brother and other people connived and duped several students under the pretext of facilitating admission to an MBBS course at a college that did not have permission to offer the respective course.
For the last 40 years, the city’s cinephiles have frequented Sarvodaya Video Centre in Khar West to rent their choicest movies. “Name any film, and I used to have that in my collection,” says its owner Manish Chandaria, a self-confessed movie buff.
However, there has been a noticeable drop in the number of customers for the last few years. This has worsened after the pandemic, with the store hardly receiving any visitors nowadays. Read more.
The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to one Harishchandra Yadav, accused of hatching a conspiracy with the main accused, Ravindra Pawar, in murdering the latter’s wife and daughter as the wife objected to the relationship between Pawar and her daughter.
Harishchandra Yadav was booked for conspiring with the main accused of the double murder in December 2020. The court held that since the investigation is complete and the chargesheet prima facie establishes the role of the main accused in murdering his wife and daughter and Yadav’s role not being clear, he deserves to be released on bail. Read more.
Fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. 14 people trapped in two apartments were rescued by the fire brigade. No casualties were reported. Fire has been brought under control, ANI tweeted.