Mumbai News Live: 11 new Omicron cases in Mumbai; city accounts for 55% of Maharashtra’s Covid tally

Mumbai Live News: Mumbai has become the major contributor to the state’s Covid-19 tally, accounting for over 55 per cent of the cases reported on Monday. Maharashtra on Monday registered 1,426 cases, of which Mumbai contributed 788 cases. On December 26, the state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases of which 896 were from Mumbai. Similarly, on December 27, out of the 1,426 cases reported in the state, Mumbai reported 809.
“The cases are high in Mumbai because of stringent scrutiny at the Mumbai airport to identify Covid-19 patients. Then we are running hundreds of tests to find their close contacts,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the last 10 days, active cases in the city have increased by 128%. On December 18, the city had 2,081 active cases, which surged to 4,765 on December 27.
In other news, the Maharashtra government is working on holding the Assembly speaker’s election on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing winter session, sources said on Monday. The development comes amid reports that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not accepted the state government’s plea for holding the speaker’s election during the winter session of the state legislature.
The Bombay High Court on Monday permitted a 12-year-old victim of rape and sexual assault to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy, which was a result of this assault, despite the pregnancy being beyond the permissible 20-week limit and the foetus having only minor abnormalities. A vacation bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja took note of the mental anguish and trauma the minor girl would have to undergo if forced to carry the pregnancy to full term.
It also cited a April, 2019 order passed by another Bombay HC bench, which had held that if a pregnancy posed injury to a woman's mental health, then forcing her to continue with such pregnancy would be in breach of her fundamental right to life. It said the 2019 order had "correctly held that in a situation where continuation of pregnancy poses grave injury to physical and mental health of the mother, the pregnant mother could not be forced to continue with the pregnancy merely because it had extended beyond the ceiling of 20 weeks".
Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state tally of those infected with the new strain to 167, the health department said. As many as 11 of the new cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, were detected in Mumbai.
Giving the break-up of 26, the bulletin said Mumbai reported 11 cases, Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) - five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.