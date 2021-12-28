scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Mumbai News Live: 11 new Omicron cases in Mumbai; city accounts for 55% of Maharashtra’s Covid tally

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai New Year Celebrations Curbs News, 28 Dec: In the last 10 days, active cases in the city have increased by 128%. On December 18, the city had 2,081 active cases, which surged to 4,765 on December 27.

Updated: December 28, 2021 10:39:35 am
Crowded Dadar area In Mumbai. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Live News: Mumbai has become the major contributor to the state’s Covid-19 tally, accounting for over 55 per cent of the cases reported on Monday. Maharashtra on Monday registered 1,426 cases, of which Mumbai contributed 788 cases. On December 26, the state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases of which 896 were from Mumbai. Similarly, on December 27, out of the 1,426 cases reported in the state, Mumbai reported 809.

“The cases are high in Mumbai because of stringent scrutiny at the Mumbai airport to identify Covid-19 patients. Then we are running hundreds of tests to find their close contacts,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the last 10 days, active cases in the city have increased by 128%. On December 18, the city had 2,081 active cases, which surged to 4,765 on December 27.

In other news, the Maharashtra government is working on holding the Assembly speaker’s election on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing winter session, sources said on Monday. The development comes amid reports that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not accepted the state government’s plea for holding the speaker’s election during the winter session of the state legislature.

Mumbai news Live: Mumbai accounts for 55% of Maharashtra’s Covid tally; Maharashtra reports 26 new cases of Omicron; state tally up to 167; state logs 1,426 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths; No nod from Koshyari on Speaker election, Maharashtra govt seeks legal opinion. Follow latest news and developments from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai

10:39 (IST)28 Dec 2021
HC allows 12-year-old rape victim to abort foetus; says forcing pregnancy will breach her fundamental rights

The Bombay High Court on Monday permitted a 12-year-old victim of rape and sexual assault to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy, which was a result of this assault, despite the pregnancy being beyond the permissible 20-week limit and the foetus having only minor abnormalities. A vacation bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja took note of the mental anguish and trauma the minor girl would have to undergo if forced to carry the pregnancy to full term. 

It also cited a April, 2019 order passed by another Bombay HC bench, which had held that if a pregnancy posed injury to a woman's mental health, then forcing her to continue with such pregnancy would be in breach of her fundamental right to life. It said the 2019 order had "correctly held that in a situation where continuation of pregnancy poses grave injury to physical and mental health of the mother, the pregnant mother could not be forced to continue with the pregnancy merely because it had extended beyond the ceiling of 20 weeks".

09:51 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Maharashtra reports 26 new cases of Omicron; state tally up to 167

Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state tally of those infected with the new strain to 167, the health department said. As many as 11 of the new cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, were detected in Mumbai.

Giving the break-up of 26, the bulletin said Mumbai reported 11 cases, Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) - five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two.  Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

Crowd at Gateway of India (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday expressed concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and stressed on the need to expedite the pace of vaccination and effective steps to curb the spread of coronavirus, whose new variant Omicron is causing fresh worries.

The number of active cases has increased by nearly 50 per cent in the last 20 days, the cabinet was told at its meeting. As on December 26, the state had 9,813 active cases of the infectious disease. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who virtually joined the meeting held in Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, asked for a meeting of state COVID-19 task force in a day or two to review the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Mumbai on Monday reported 809 Covid-19 cases and three deaths. taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,921 and the toll to 16,373, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The day's addition was a fall from the 922 cases reported on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased to 7,48,199 after 335 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 4,765 active cases, he said. With 43,383 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,34,92,241, BMC data showed.

