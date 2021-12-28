Mumbai News Live: 11 new Omicron cases in Mumbai; city accounts for 55% of Maharashtra’s Covid tally

HC allows 12-year-old rape victim to abort foetus; says forcing pregnancy will breach her fundamental rights

The Bombay High Court on Monday permitted a 12-year-old victim of rape and sexual assault to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy, which was a result of this assault, despite the pregnancy being beyond the permissible 20-week limit and the foetus having only minor abnormalities. A vacation bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja took note of the mental anguish and trauma the minor girl would have to undergo if forced to carry the pregnancy to full term.

It also cited a April, 2019 order passed by another Bombay HC bench, which had held that if a pregnancy posed injury to a woman's mental health, then forcing her to continue with such pregnancy would be in breach of her fundamental right to life. It said the 2019 order had "correctly held that in a situation where continuation of pregnancy poses grave injury to physical and mental health of the mother, the pregnant mother could not be forced to continue with the pregnancy merely because it had extended beyond the ceiling of 20 weeks".