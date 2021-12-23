Mumbai News Live: Mumbai logs 490 new Covid-19 cases; Schools might be shut again, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai Live News: No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the health department said. Of the new 1,201 coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai reported 490 infections — a jump of more than 160 from a day ago. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that presently Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zone in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since the past few months.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools might be shut again if Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant increased in the state. The statement was opposed by a parents’ association, which threatened protests if schools were shut again.
In other news, a war of words broke out between the leaders of the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who recently underwent a medical procedure, on the first day of the Assembly’s winter session which began on Wednesday. The CM’s son, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, said his father was in good health.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended the stay granted on proceedings in a criminal defamation suit filed against Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, in connection with the upcoming Hindi film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
A single bench of Justice SK Shinde extended the interim stay that the HC had granted in August this year. Bhatt and the others had moved the HC against the summons issued against them earlier this year by a magistrate court after one Babuji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, alleged some portions of the film were defamatory and tarnished the image of his late mother, a powerful madam from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, a sharp rise of 376 from a day ago, and eight fresh fatalities, the state health department said. With these additions, the state's Covid-19 caseload increased to 66,52,166, while the death toll rose to 1,41,375, the department said in a bulletin. It said the state did not report any fresh case of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. On Tuesday, 11 new Omicron cases were reported in the state, taking the variant tally to 65.