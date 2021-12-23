Mumbai News Live: Mumbai logs 490 new Covid-19 cases; Schools might be shut again, says Maharashtra minister

A municipal corporation worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Bus during a special vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Mumbai Live News: No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the health department said. Of the new 1,201 coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai reported 490 infections — a jump of more than 160 from a day ago. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that presently Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zone in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since the past few months.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools might be shut again if Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant increased in the state. The statement was opposed by a parents’ association, which threatened protests if schools were shut again.

In other news, a war of words broke out between the leaders of the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who recently underwent a medical procedure, on the first day of the Assembly’s winter session which began on Wednesday. The CM’s son, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, said his father was in good health.