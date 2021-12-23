scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai logs 490 new Covid-19 cases; Schools might be shut again, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Christmas, New Year Celebrations Curbs News: The BMC said that presently Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings, but no containment zone in slums since the past few months.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 23, 2021 10:31:13 am
A municipal corporation worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Bus during a special vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Mumbai Live News: No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the health department said. Of the new 1,201 coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai reported 490 infections — a jump of more than 160 from a day ago. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that presently Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zone in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since the past few months.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools might be shut again if Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant increased in the state. The statement was opposed by a parents’ association, which threatened protests if schools were shut again.

More from Mumbai

In other news, a war of words broke out between the leaders of the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who recently underwent a medical procedure, on the first day of the Assembly’s winter session which began on Wednesday. The CM’s son, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, said his father was in good health.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live Updates: No fresh case of Omicron variant reported in Maharashtra; Mumbai logs 490 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; Schools might be shut again, says minister; parents threaten protest; MVA, BJP leaders spar over Uddhav’s absence, Aaditya says CM in good health; Shiv Sena MLA apologises for mimicking PM Modi. Follow latest news and developments from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane

10:14 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Bombay HC extends stay on summons to Alia Bhatt, 2 others over film row

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended the stay granted on proceedings in a criminal defamation suit filed against Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, and authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, in connection with the upcoming Hindi film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. 

A single bench of Justice SK Shinde extended the interim stay that the HC had  granted in August this year. Bhatt and the others had moved the HC against the summons issued against them earlier this year by a magistrate court after one Babuji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, alleged some portions of the film were defamatory and tarnished the image of his late mother, a powerful madam from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.

09:19 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Maharashtra reports spike in new Covid-19 cases at 1,201; 8 die, 953 recover

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, a sharp rise of 376 from a day ago, and eight fresh fatalities, the state health department said. With these additions, the state's Covid-19 caseload increased to 66,52,166, while the death toll rose to 1,41,375, the department said in a bulletin. It said the state did not report any fresh case of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. On Tuesday, 11 new Omicron cases were reported in the state, taking the variant tally to 65. 

Mumbai Today Live Update, News Mumbai Weather Live Covid-19 testing at Dadar station. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra reported 11 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, of which one was detected in Navi Mumbai. The remaining eight patients, detected during screening operations at the Mumbai airport, include one each from Kerala, Gujarat and Thane, while the rest are from Mumbai. A total of 65 Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra so far.

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the BMC health department held a meeting on Tuesday and reactivated the jumbo Covid-19 centres in the city. Meanwhile, the state health department has sanctioned Rs 2.4 crore to buy S-gene testing kits to gauge the spread of the new Covid-19 variant as a part of its 20-day study.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar for over eight hours in connection with a case. Waikar, a three-time MLA from Jogeshwari East, is a close confidante of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In other news, 8 accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, whose bail pleas have been rejected by the Bombay High Court, approached the HC on Tuesday claiming that the judgment denying them relief was based on a “factual error,” as they had in fact filed default bail pleas within the stipulated time period, contrary to the observations made by the court in its December 1 order.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd