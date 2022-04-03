Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Union government during metro line inauguration

Inauguration ceremony of Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A (Phase 1) attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Gudi Padwa day. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray striked off at BJP and union government following issues related to GST compensation and clearance for state’s projects on Saturday, while inaugurating two new metro lines in Mumbai. “There are some people who feel I am taking away their credit for Metro. I am ready to give the credit. If you love Mumbai, why is the state government’s proposal to build car shed for Metro-3 at Kanjurmarg put on hold? The Indian Railways is not giving its land for the redevelopment of Dharawi slums,” the chief minister said, without naming the BJP.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded for loudspeakers of the mosques to be shut down. He also took a swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar for playing the ‘caste card and dividing society’. He further took commented on his estranged cousin and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to PTI several social media users claimed to have witnessed an unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra and districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.