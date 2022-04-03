scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Union government during metro line inauguration

Mumbai News Live: The metro projects in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune were announced and began between 2014-19 when BJP and Shiv sena coalition was ruling. Shiv sena formed a Maha Vikas Aghadi with NCP and Congress post 2019 elections.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
April 3, 2022 8:39:51 am
Inauguration ceremony of Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A (Phase 1) attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Gudi Padwa day. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray striked off at BJP and union government following issues related to GST compensation and clearance for state’s projects on Saturday, while inaugurating two new metro lines in Mumbai. “There are some people who feel I am taking away their credit for Metro. I am ready to give the credit. If you love Mumbai, why is the state government’s proposal to build car shed for Metro-3 at Kanjurmarg put on hold? The Indian Railways is not giving its land for the redevelopment of Dharawi slums,” the chief minister said, without naming the BJP.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded for loudspeakers of the mosques to be shut down. He also took a swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar for playing the ‘caste card and dividing society’. He further took commented on his estranged cousin and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to PTI several social media users claimed to have witnessed an unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in north Maharashtra and districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Mumbai News Live:  Uddhav Thackeray strikes off at BJP and union government; Raj Thackeray demands for loudspeakers of the mosques to be shut down; Unidentified burning objects spotted. Follow for more Live Updates.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to spread bitterness in the society, and therefore taking the country forward and maintaining harmony has become a challenge. Politics used to connect people in the past, but now efforts were being made in the country to divide them on the basis of religion, he said, adding that the the country’s leadership was trying to defame national icons like Mahatma Gandhi.

Even though compulsion has ended, people should wear masks in public as long as he and his deputy Ajit Pawar continue to wear them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. Speaking at the inauguration of new metro rail lines in the city, the chief minister said though mask is no longer compulsory, we can not let off our guard.

