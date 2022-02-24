scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil join protest by MVA parties against Nawab Malik’s arrest

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Today Latest News, Mumbai Latest Updates, Mumbai Weather Updates, Nawab Malik Arrest, Nawab Malik Latest News, 24 Feb: The NCP leader and Maharashtra minister was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was "actively" involved in "terror funding".

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 24, 2022 12:08:15 pm
Mumbai news Live Update, News Mumbai Weather Live, nawab malik today newsNCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being taken for a medical test after his arrest by the Enforcement Director in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra commenced a protest near the Mantralaya on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office after the central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state.

Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was “actively” involved in “terror funding”.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded no daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday for the fifth time in February, while 168 more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection. With addition of new Covid-19 infections, the city’s caseload increased to 10,55,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,690, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Live Blog

Mumbai Live News: While ministers of the MVA government started a protest at Mantralaya today, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state from February 25; Follow this space for Latest Updates

11:37 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Explained: The case in which ED has arrested NCP’s Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on charges of money-laundering and “active involvement in terror funding”.

What are the charges against Malik?

The ED is investigating Malik for a property deal that he entered into with Haseena Parkar, sister of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. There are allegations that Malik bought this property — 3 acres of land at Goawala Compound on LBS Marg in Kurla, Mumbai — for Rs 85 lakh, of which Rs 30 lakh was shown in sale agreement and the rest was paid in cash. Read more

11:33 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, other state ministers join protest against Nawab Malik's arrest

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and various other state ministers sat on a dharna to protest the arrest of their cabinet colleague Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Pawar, the first to reach the protest site near the Mantralaya, was joined by State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal,  Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil and  MoS for Tourism Aditi Tatkare. NCP MP Supriya Sule and state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar were also present.

Express photo by Amit Chakravarty
11:17 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders stage protest

Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra commenced a protest near the Mantralaya on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office after the central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state.

Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was “actively” involved in “terror funding”.

11:17 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Video shows politician raising sword during protest in Mumbai

A video surfaced purportedly showing Mumbai politician Mohit Kambhoj wielding a sword presented to him during a protest organized to hail the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the ED in a money laundering case.

After the arrest of Malik, some BJP workers burst crackers outside the residence of Kambhoj at Santa Cruz in western suburbs.
One of the workers gave a sword to Kambhoj which he allegedly raised in the air. (PTI)

Following orders of his arrest, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, said, "We will fight and win. We won't bow down." Ahead of the minister being brought to the court, his daughter Nilofer, who was waiting on the premises, got an opportunity to meet her father, although briefly.

The 11,447-sq-mt plot that landed Nawab Malik in trouble

When the ED's vehicle carrying Malik entered the court premises and stopped, Nilofer could not stop her tears. She went close to the SUV, held her father's hand and hugged him after opening the vehicle's door. She then kissed her father's hand and raised her clenched fist to show her support. A video of the emotional moment between the father-daughter duo was later circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court directed actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan to file representation within two weeks to the BMC against a notice issued to them for acquiring a portion of their bungalow "Pratiksha" in suburban Juhu. "Once the representation is filed, the BMC shall hear and take a decision six weeks thereafter. Once a decision is taken, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners for three weeks," the court said.

The court also refused to grant any relief and dismissed three petitions filed seeking deletion of the words 'Kamathipura', 'Kathiawadi' and 'China' from the Hindi movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.