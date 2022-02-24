Mumbai News Live: Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil join protest by MVA parties against Nawab Malik’s arrest

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra commenced a protest near the Mantralaya on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office after the central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state.
Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was “actively” involved in “terror funding”.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded no daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday for the fifth time in February, while 168 more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection. With addition of new Covid-19 infections, the city’s caseload increased to 10,55,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,690, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on charges of money-laundering and “active involvement in terror funding”.
What are the charges against Malik?
The ED is investigating Malik for a property deal that he entered into with Haseena Parkar, sister of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. There are allegations that Malik bought this property — 3 acres of land at Goawala Compound on LBS Marg in Kurla, Mumbai — for Rs 85 lakh, of which Rs 30 lakh was shown in sale agreement and the rest was paid in cash. Read more
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and various other state ministers sat on a dharna to protest the arrest of their cabinet colleague Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Pawar, the first to reach the protest site near the Mantralaya, was joined by State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil and MoS for Tourism Aditi Tatkare. NCP MP Supriya Sule and state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar were also present.
A video surfaced purportedly showing Mumbai politician Mohit Kambhoj wielding a sword presented to him during a protest organized to hail the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the ED in a money laundering case.
After the arrest of Malik, some BJP workers burst crackers outside the residence of Kambhoj at Santa Cruz in western suburbs.
One of the workers gave a sword to Kambhoj which he allegedly raised in the air. (PTI)