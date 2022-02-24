Mumbai News Live: Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil join protest by MVA parties against Nawab Malik’s arrest

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being taken for a medical test after his arrest by the Enforcement Director in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra commenced a protest near the Mantralaya on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office after the central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state.

Malik was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3. The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was “actively” involved in “terror funding”.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded no daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday for the fifth time in February, while 168 more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection. With addition of new Covid-19 infections, the city’s caseload increased to 10,55,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,690, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.