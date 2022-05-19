scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Did not breach any bail condition, Ranas tell court; BMC directs all shops to install Marathi signboards by May 31

Mumbai News Live: The Mumbai Police had moved a plea earlier this month stating that the bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana should be cancelled, as they had breached the conditions set by the court.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 19, 2022 10:40:57 am
Navneet Rana, an MP from Amravati, and here MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra east. (File)

Mumbai News Live: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, told a special court on Wednesday that they did not breach any condition imposed by the court that granted them bail in connection with a case filed against them for announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had moved a plea stating that their bail should be cancelled, as they had breached the conditions set by the court by making statements about the case to the media.

In other news from the city, the BMC issued a notice stating that all shops and establishments in Mumbai — irrespective of size — should use Marathi signboards in the Devanagari script predominantly by May 31. The order stated that if the signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari font should be bigger. The font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of other scripts.

Meanwhile, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna took note of her counsel senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi’s submissions that she had been in Byculla women’s jail for more than 6.5 years and also concluded that the trial is not likely to end soon. “We are granting bail…6.5 years is too long a time,” the bench said.

Mumbai News Live: The Ranas said that the police plea does not disclose when and to whom were the statements made; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:40 (IST)19 May 2022
All shops to predominantly use Marathi signboards by May 31: BMC

The BMC on Wednesday again issued a notice stating that all shops and establishments in Mumbai — irrespective of size — should use Marathi signboards in the Devanagari script predominantly by May 31.

The order stated that if the signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari font should be bigger. The font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of other scripts. Read more

10:25 (IST)19 May 2022
Did not breach any bail condition, Ranas tell court

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, told a special court on Wednesday that they did not breach any condition imposed by the court that granted them bail in connection with a case filed against them for announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had moved a plea stating that their bail should be cancelled, as they had breached the conditions set by the court by making statements about the case to the media. Read more

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed ministers from the Shiv Sena to speed up various development works the party legislators’ constituencies and be prepared to fight and win the party’s second Rajya Sabha seat and the upcoming local body polls. The raft of meetings in a matter of days has sent out a clear message to the party rank and file that the CM, who had been unwell for almost six months after a spinal surgery in November, has regained full fitness and is back in action.

Meanwhile, the BMC has planned to install flood gauges with sensors across the city to measure waterlogging levels during the monsoon. Initially, the civic body will install these flood gauges at around 100 locations. The project is likely to be kicked off this monsoon. As per the data available, there are 386 flooding spots in Mumbai; BMC has taken mitigation measures at 280 of these spots.

