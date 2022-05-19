Mumbai News Live: Did not breach any bail condition, Ranas tell court; BMC directs all shops to install Marathi signboards by May 31

Navneet Rana, an MP from Amravati, and here MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra east. (File)

Mumbai News Live: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, told a special court on Wednesday that they did not breach any condition imposed by the court that granted them bail in connection with a case filed against them for announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had moved a plea stating that their bail should be cancelled, as they had breached the conditions set by the court by making statements about the case to the media.

In other news from the city, the BMC issued a notice stating that all shops and establishments in Mumbai — irrespective of size — should use Marathi signboards in the Devanagari script predominantly by May 31. The order stated that if the signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari font should be bigger. The font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of other scripts.

Meanwhile, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna took note of her counsel senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi’s submissions that she had been in Byculla women’s jail for more than 6.5 years and also concluded that the trial is not likely to end soon. “We are granting bail…6.5 years is too long a time,” the bench said.