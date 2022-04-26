scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai-Nagpur expressway inauguration called off; BJP boycotts meet to discuss loudspeaker row

Mumbai News Live: The opening of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway was called off after a segment of a wildlife overpass on the stretch got damaged.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
April 26, 2022 10:07:47 am
Work on the Rs 55,000 crore-expressway, which will be connecting Mumbai and JNPT with Nagpur, was started in January 2019. (File photo)

Mumbai News Live: The Maharashtra government has decided to call off the inauguration of the ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which was expected to be thrown open on May 2. The opening of the project was called off after a segment of a wildlife overpass on the stretch got damaged. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is building 701-km of expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur, termed as the fastest expressway of the country, at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

Meanwhile, BJP boycotted the all-party meeting convened by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil to discuss the issue of loudspeakers on mosques with senior party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s “political arrogance has left no room for communication”. The leader of the Opposition said MVA government’s conduct is akin to that of Hitler.

More from Mumbai

In other news, a video has surfaced purportedly showing Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar using abusive words to hit out at lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, arrested and charged with sedition following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence in Mumbai. The Congress minister accused Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana of disturbing law and order in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: The MSRDC is building 701-km of expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur, termed as the fastest expressway of the country, at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Seeking bail before the sessions court, MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana said that their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was for the purpose of enlisting popular support and cannot be said to be done to incite violence, hatred or cause public disorder.

The couple has also said that their arrest on Saturday by the Mumbai Police was made under pressure in a high-handed manner out of political opposition. The bail plea states that the government cannot afford to be ‘hypersensitive and impervious to criticism’.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in PIL, which challenged the construction of a proposed cycling and jogging track around Powai Lake as it was allegedly in violation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.