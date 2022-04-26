Mumbai News Live: Mumbai-Nagpur expressway inauguration called off; BJP boycotts meet to discuss loudspeaker row

Mumbai News Live: The Maharashtra government has decided to call off the inauguration of the ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which was expected to be thrown open on May 2. The opening of the project was called off after a segment of a wildlife overpass on the stretch got damaged. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is building 701-km of expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur, termed as the fastest expressway of the country, at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore.
Meanwhile, BJP boycotted the all-party meeting convened by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil to discuss the issue of loudspeakers on mosques with senior party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s “political arrogance has left no room for communication”. The leader of the Opposition said MVA government’s conduct is akin to that of Hitler.
In other news, a video has surfaced purportedly showing Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar using abusive words to hit out at lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, arrested and charged with sedition following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence in Mumbai. The Congress minister accused Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana of disturbing law and order in Mumbai and other parts of the state.