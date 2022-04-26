Mumbai News Live: Mumbai-Nagpur expressway inauguration called off; BJP boycotts meet to discuss loudspeaker row

Seeking bail before the sessions court, MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana said that their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was for the purpose of enlisting popular support and cannot be said to be done to incite violence, hatred or cause public disorder.

The couple has also said that their arrest on Saturday by the Mumbai Police was made under pressure in a high-handed manner out of political opposition. The bail plea states that the government cannot afford to be ‘hypersensitive and impervious to criticism’.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in PIL, which challenged the construction of a proposed cycling and jogging track around Powai Lake as it was allegedly in violation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.