Sunday, May 08, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj

As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 8, 2022 10:15:11 am
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of a two-day training camp of 'Khadim Ul Hujjaj' for Haj 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: A two-day training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj — people who aid and support pilgrims during Haj pilgrimage — was inaugurated by Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The inaugural ceremony took place at Haj House in Mumbai. Over 400 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, including 12 women, are participating from across the country. As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.

The excise department – one of the oldest departments of the state – is set to get its headquarters first time after its inception in 1878. The department plans to inaugurate the building by May. Till now, the department has been operating from the Old Custom House near Asiatic library in Mumbai.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged some police officials linked to CM Uddhav Thackeray killed Thane businessman Manusukh Hiran. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case and he will meet NIA officials for the same.

Mumbai News Live: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates camp associated with Haj 2022; Excise department created in 1878 to get its first hedquarter; Kirit Somaiya alleges cops linked with Uddhav Thackeray killed Mansukh Hiran. Follow for more updates.

10:15 (IST)08 May 2022
Mumbai: Two-day training camp for Haj begins

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday inaugurated a two-day training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj — people who aid and support pilgrims during Haj pilgrimage — at Haj House in Mumbai.

Over 400 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, including 12 women, are participating from across the country. As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.

Officials from Haj Committee of India, BMC, airlines as well as customs and immigration will train them. Read more

10:12 (IST)08 May 2022
Police officers close to CM Thackeray killed Mansukh Hiran, alleges Somaiya 

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that some police officials "close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" killed Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

He will meet officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case, Somaiya told reporters. Officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) were not available for commenting on the BJP leader's allegation.

The NIA on Wednesday claimed before the Bombay High Court that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in the "cold-blooded murder" of Hiran, who was considered a weak link in the "larger conspiracy of terrorising" the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s judicial custody on Friday was extended till May 20. Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February in connection with a case of money laundering against underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, in its detailed order granting bail to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana a special court on Friday said that while they ‘crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression’ in their ‘blameworthy’ statements against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words is not a sufficient ground to invoke the Sedition Act.

