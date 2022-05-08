Mumbai News Live: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj

Mumbai News Live: A two-day training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj — people who aid and support pilgrims during Haj pilgrimage — was inaugurated by Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The inaugural ceremony took place at Haj House in Mumbai. Over 400 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, including 12 women, are participating from across the country. As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.
The excise department – one of the oldest departments of the state – is set to get its headquarters first time after its inception in 1878. The department plans to inaugurate the building by May. Till now, the department has been operating from the Old Custom House near Asiatic library in Mumbai.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged some police officials linked to CM Uddhav Thackeray killed Thane businessman Manusukh Hiran. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case and he will meet NIA officials for the same.
Officials from Haj Committee of India, BMC, airlines as well as customs and immigration will train them. Read more
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that some police officials "close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" killed Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.
He will meet officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case, Somaiya told reporters. Officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) were not available for commenting on the BJP leader's allegation.
The NIA on Wednesday claimed before the Bombay High Court that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in the "cold-blooded murder" of Hiran, who was considered a weak link in the "larger conspiracy of terrorising" the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (PTI)