Mumbai News Live: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of a two-day training camp of 'Khadim Ul Hujjaj' for Haj 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: A two-day training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj — people who aid and support pilgrims during Haj pilgrimage — was inaugurated by Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The inaugural ceremony took place at Haj House in Mumbai. Over 400 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, including 12 women, are participating from across the country. As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.

The excise department – one of the oldest departments of the state – is set to get its headquarters first time after its inception in 1878. The department plans to inaugurate the building by May. Till now, the department has been operating from the Old Custom House near Asiatic library in Mumbai.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged some police officials linked to CM Uddhav Thackeray killed Thane businessman Manusukh Hiran. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case and he will meet NIA officials for the same.