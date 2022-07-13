Mumbai News Live Updates: At least six dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rain; red alert issued in Palghar, Raigad

Mumbai News Live Updates: At least six people died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Most of the evacuations were done in Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.
An orange alert for Mumbai and Thane is in place till Thursday while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad for the same period, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Mumbai on Tuesday. With overnight heavy rainfall, several low-lying areas in Mumbai— Sion, SV Road between Bandra and Andheri, Milan and Andheri subway were inundated.
In other news, two weeks after the MVA government led by him was pulled down by the BJP and Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that his party would support the NDA’s presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. Thackeray’s announcement came a day after his meeting with party MPs, where several MPs “requested” him to support Murmu and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Shinde faction.
