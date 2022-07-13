scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: At least six dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rain; red alert issued in Palghar, Raigad

Mumbai, Maharashtra Rains News Live Updates, July 13, 2022: An orange alert for Mumbai and Thane is in place till Thursday while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad for the same period, indicating extremely heavy rainfall.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 13, 2022 8:46:58 am
An orange alert for Mumbai and Thane is in place till Thursday while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad for the same period. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates:  At least six people died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Most of the evacuations were done in Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.

An orange alert for Mumbai and Thane is in place till Thursday while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad for the same period, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Mumbai on Tuesday. With overnight heavy rainfall, several low-lying areas in Mumbai— Sion, SV Road between Bandra and Andheri, Milan and Andheri subway were inundated.

More from Mumbai

In other news, two weeks after the MVA government led by him was pulled down by the BJP and Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that his party would support the NDA’s presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. Thackeray’s announcement came a day after his meeting with party MPs, where several MPs “requested” him to support Murmu and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Shinde faction.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: At least six dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rains; Red alert issued in Palghar, Raigad; Follow live updates.

08:46 (IST)13 Jul 2022
At least six dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rain

At least six people died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated as heavy rain battered Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Most of the evacuations were done in Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.

08:40 (IST)13 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Mumbai live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Stay tuned

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a fresh circular cancelling the two orders issued last month by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The two orders, that currently stand cancelled, pertain to the registration of FIRs of molestation cases and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act. The first order was issued by Pandey on June 6 in which he instructed officials from each police station to seek permission from the zonal deputy commissioner before registering any FIR of molestation or any case under POCSO. The move had drawn criticism from child rights organisations and was also challenged in court.

READ | Mumbai Police nixes two orders by former commissioner Pandey

A fresh drama is brewing in Mumbai University over the name of the new International Students’ hostel in its Kalina campus with some students’ organisations demanding it be named after Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while inaugurating the building last week, had anyway urged the Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the varsity to name it after the Swatantryaveer (freedom fighter) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

READ | Not Savarkar, student bodies pick another name for hostel

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its draft charge against 35 accused booked in the alleged drugs case filed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 has said that the accused had entered a criminal conspiracy with each other for distribution of drugs “in high society and Bollywood”. The draft also states that delivery of drugs for Rajput had been taking place since 2018. It adds that in 2020, drugs were procured for Rajput’s consumption by the accused, including the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, claiming that he “aided and abetted” the actor to “extreme drug addiction.”

READ | Accused abetted Sushant Singh Rajput to ‘extreme drug addiction’: NCB draft charge

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.