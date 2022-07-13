Mumbai News Live Updates: At least six dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rain; red alert issued in Palghar, Raigad

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a fresh circular cancelling the two orders issued last month by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The two orders, that currently stand cancelled, pertain to the registration of FIRs of molestation cases and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act. The first order was issued by Pandey on June 6 in which he instructed officials from each police station to seek permission from the zonal deputy commissioner before registering any FIR of molestation or any case under POCSO. The move had drawn criticism from child rights organisations and was also challenged in court.

A fresh drama is brewing in Mumbai University over the name of the new International Students’ hostel in its Kalina campus with some students’ organisations demanding it be named after Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while inaugurating the building last week, had anyway urged the Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the varsity to name it after the Swatantryaveer (freedom fighter) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its draft charge against 35 accused booked in the alleged drugs case filed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 has said that the accused had entered a criminal conspiracy with each other for distribution of drugs “in high society and Bollywood”. The draft also states that delivery of drugs for Rajput had been taking place since 2018. It adds that in 2020, drugs were procured for Rajput’s consumption by the accused, including the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, claiming that he “aided and abetted” the actor to “extreme drug addiction.”