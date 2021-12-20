Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra’s Omicron tally at 54, Mumbai reports 22 of these cases

Medics from NMMC Health Department take swab samples of students for RT-PCR test at Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School at Ghansoli, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state’s tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated.

Another patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar, it said in a statement. “Total six cases were diagnosed today – four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad,” it said.

Out of 54 cases in the state, 22 have been found in Mumbai.

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

“Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated,” the civic chief said, adding that people should also follow all rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and other places.