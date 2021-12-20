scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra's Omicron tally at 54, Mumbai reports 22 of these cases

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Section 144 News: Amid the fear of spread of Omicron, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

Updated: December 20, 2021 11:48:17 am
Medics from NMMC Health Department take swab samples of students for RT-PCR test at Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School at Ghansoli, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state’s tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated.

Another patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar, it said in a statement. “Total six cases were diagnosed today – four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad,” it said.

Out of 54 cases in the state, 22 have been found in Mumbai.

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

“Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated,” the civic chief said, adding that people should also follow all rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and other places.

Mumbai Live News: Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54; 22 of these cases have been found in Mumbai; Follow Live updates here

11:48 (IST)20 Dec 2021
BMC chief urges people to avoid Christmas, New Year parties

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

Chahal said due to the new virus variant Omicron, the situation at many countries in the world has once again gone out of control and has created a lockdown-like situation. He also asked citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions.

11:46 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Six new Omicron variant cases take Maharashtra's tally to 54

Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state’s tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. Out of 54 cases in the state, 22 have been found in Mumbai.

While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated.

Another patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar, it said in a statement.

