Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Government removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Fukahori Yasukata of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet train, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Fadnavis gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting with Yasukata and other Japanese officials. The bullet train project is aimed at running the train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons in Thane in connection with the attack on a worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, an official said. Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Sena's Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official. The incident had taken place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East. Four to five men had arrived in a car and attacked Palande with sticks, iron rods and choppers, a police official said.

In other news, Congress leaders from western Maharashtra held a protest in Pune against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam. "The BJP government is functioning as if they do not wish to follow the Constitution. They have taken a stand of finishing the opposition and we condemn such an act," former state minister Satej Patil said.