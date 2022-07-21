scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Government removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Mumbai News Live: The Mumbai Metro 3 will connect Navy Nagar and Seepz and the MVA government had dropped Aarey colony site for carshed and chosen the Kanjur Marg site instead.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 1:21:14 pm
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray participates in a protests at the Aarey site on Sunday.(Express Photo)

Mumbai News Live: The urban development department has removed the stay on constructing a Mumbai Metro 3 car shed in Aarey on Thursday, said additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani who heads the department. Soon after taking over, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the urban development ministry to start process for construction of the shed at Aarey milk colony. “We have examined the entire matter and there is no need to bring the matter before the cabinet. We asked the implementing agency Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to prepare the proposal and mobilise contractor.”

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said. Patel did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

In other news, the Bombay High Court said the Maharashtra government has to change in its mindset with times and make efforts to create public awareness about writings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other social reformers. A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Kishore Sant noted that the Maharashtra government has published “wonderful” volumes of the handwritten literature of several social reformers, but unfortunately not many are aware of it. The government should create awareness about this, the court said.

Mumbai News Live: The state government gave additional charge of the MMRC Managing Director to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who has worked on the project earlier.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Fukahori Yasukata of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet train, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Fadnavis gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting with Yasukata and other Japanese officials. The bullet train project is aimed at running the train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons in Thane in connection with the attack on a worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, an official said. Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Sena's Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official. The incident had taken place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East. Four to five men had arrived in a car and attacked Palande with sticks, iron rods and choppers, a police official said.

In other news, Congress leaders from western Maharashtra held a protest in Pune against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam. "The BJP government is functioning as if they do not wish to follow the Constitution. They have taken a stand of finishing the opposition and we condemn such an act," former state minister Satej Patil said.

