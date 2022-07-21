Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Government removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Mumbai News Live: The urban development department has removed the stay on constructing a Mumbai Metro 3 car shed in Aarey on Thursday, said additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani who heads the department. Soon after taking over, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the urban development ministry to start process for construction of the shed at Aarey milk colony. “We have examined the entire matter and there is no need to bring the matter before the cabinet. We asked the implementing agency Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to prepare the proposal and mobilise contractor.”
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said. Patel did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.
In other news, the Bombay High Court said the Maharashtra government has to change in its mindset with times and make efforts to create public awareness about writings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other social reformers. A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Kishore Sant noted that the Maharashtra government has published “wonderful” volumes of the handwritten literature of several social reformers, but unfortunately not many are aware of it. The government should create awareness about this, the court said.