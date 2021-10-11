Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP call for Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Mumbai News Live: Shops will remain closed across Maharashtra today as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has called a bandh in solidarity with farmers in Uttar Pradesh and to express regret over the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Congress leaders including state chief Nana Patole and city chief Bhai Jagtap are expected to go to Raj Bhavan and hold a sit-in. Patole said that the developments in Uttar Pradesh were throttling democracy.

A Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from western suburbs said, “We have been told to ensure that shops are closed, but not to get out on the roads and create a din as we are in power.” Most agricultural market produce committees including the Vashi APMC and shops are expected to remain shut on Monday.

Meanwhile, there is a 3,300-MW shortage of electricity in Maharashtra as 13 power generation units are closed due to a shortage of coal. Energy Secretary Dinesh Waghmare said, “We have coal stock that will last one and half days. We are repeatedly asking the centre to give us coal. The coal sent to us is not sufficient. At this rate, we will have to load shedding.”