Mumbai News Live: IMD issues severe heat wave alert for 4 Maharashtra districts; woman accuses Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale of rape

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert indicating severe heat for the Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra for Saturday and Sunday. IMD said that severe heat impact includes high temperature, increased likelihood of heat-related illness in people who are exposed to sun for a prolonged period doing heavy work and vulnerable population like infants, senior citizens and people suffering from chronic illness.

A 26-year-old woman on Thursday accused Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale of rape, a charge denied by the parliamentarian. The woman lodged a complaint of rape against Shewale at the Sakinaka Police station in suburban Mumbai, according to news agency PTI. No FIR has been registered so far and the police are yet to start a probe into the complaint, an official said. Shewale issued a statement denying the rape charge and termed the complaint as a conspiracy aimed at maligning his political image. The Member of Parliament from Mumbai South Central maintained he was ready to face any police investigation and said people behind the conspiracy will be exposed.

Meanwhile, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of high fuel prices in opposition-ruled states which did not heed the Centre’s call to reduce Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra government is waiting for a Rs 26,500 crore GST disbursement from the Centre. “Once that is (GST) received the state can think of reducing VAT,” he said.