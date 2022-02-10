Mumbai News Live: Prescribed uniforms should be followed in schools and colleges, Aaditya Thackeray says amid hijab row

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amid the hijab row, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Shiv Sena is of the view that students should wear the uniform if it is prescribed in schools or colleges and asserted that religious or political controversies should be kept away from the centres of education.

Thackeray’s comments come in the wake of the controversy in Karnataka over the wearing of ‘hijab’- the Islamic headscarf- in educational institutions by Muslim girls. Meanwhile, AIMIM activists put up banners in Maharashtra’s Beed city in support of ‘hijab’ for female Muslim students, and said the Indian Constitution gives the right to citizens to follow their religious culture.

Hitting out at the BJP over the hijab row, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik asked whether the Sangh Pariwar and the ruling party will decide what one will eat or wear in the country and alleged it is the violation of fundamental rights of citizens. The national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party also questioned whether Muslim girls going to schools/colleges was a problem and wondered what has happened to the ‘Beti Padhao’ (educate girls) slogan of the Centre.