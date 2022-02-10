scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Prescribed uniforms should be followed in schools and colleges, Aaditya Thackeray says amid hijab row

Mumbai News Live: Hitting out at the BJP over the hijab row, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik asked whether the Sangh Pariwar and the ruling party will decide what one will eat or wear in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
February 10, 2022 9:59:53 am
Aaditya Thackeray, school uniform, hijab issue, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsShiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amid the hijab row, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Shiv Sena is of the view that students should wear the uniform if it is prescribed in schools or colleges and asserted that religious or political controversies should be kept away from the centres of education.

Thackeray’s comments come in the wake of the controversy in Karnataka over the wearing of ‘hijab’- the Islamic headscarf- in educational institutions by Muslim girls. Meanwhile, AIMIM activists put up banners in Maharashtra’s Beed city in support of ‘hijab’ for female Muslim students, and said the Indian Constitution gives the right to citizens to follow their religious culture.

More from Mumbai

Hitting out at the BJP over the hijab row, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik asked whether the Sangh Pariwar and the ruling party will decide what one will eat or wear in the country and alleged it is the violation of fundamental rights of citizens. The national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party also questioned whether Muslim girls going to schools/colleges was a problem and wondered what has happened to the ‘Beti Padhao’ (educate girls) slogan of the Centre.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: Amid the row over wearing a hijab in Karnataka, Thackeray asserted that religious or political controversies should be kept away from the centres of education; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have lodged cross Non-Cognisable (NC) complaints against each other following a dispute, a Mumbai Police official said. Both of them have accused each other of manhandling and using abusive language. Fernandes and Pancholi met recently at a five-star hotel in suburban Juhu to discuss the role of Aditya's son Suraj Pancholi in a movie produced by Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported less than 500 coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the third day in a row. However, the number of fatalities due to the infection jumped to nine, a day after recording only one Covid-19 death, as per the bulletin released by the city civic body. With the detection of 441 fresh cases, the overall tally of cases has risen to 10,52,617 in Mumbai.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.