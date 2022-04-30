Mumbai News Live: Woman accuses Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale of rape; severe heat likely in parts of Maharashtra

scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 30, 2022 9:55:05 am
Mumbai Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating severe heat for the Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra for Saturday and Sunday. The weather department said that severe heat impact includes high temperature, increased likelihood of heat-related illness in people who are exposed to sun for a prolonged period doing heavy work and vulnerable population like infants, senior citizens and people suffering from chronic illness.

A 26-year-old woman on Thursday accused Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale of rape, a charge denied by the parliamentarian. The woman lodged a complaint of rape against Shewale at the Sakinaka Police station in suburban Mumbai, according to news agency PTI. No FIR has been registered so far and the police are yet to start a probe into the complaint, an official said.

In other news, BJP MP Kirit Somiaya Friday approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL challenging the state cabinet resolution of January which gave a waiver of a fine of Rs 3.33 crore along with interest on penalty levied on illegal floors of a housing project called Chhabhaiya Vihang Garden.

09:53 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum marks 150 years in Byculla

A group of prominent British and Indian gentlemen, many of them Setts or merchants, gathered at the Town Hall to initiate “an economic museum, with natural history and pleasure gardens.” It was December 15, 1858. The gathering was to decide on a permanent house for a collection of geological samples, stuffed animals, and miscellaneous donations that was currently kept in the Town Hall. Read more 

09:52 (IST)30 Apr 2022
People in landslide-prone areas to be trained in disaster management

AMID RISING threat of landslides in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to give disaster management training to people living in landslide-prone areas.

The civic body’s Disaster Management Cell said that since many of these landslide locations have access issues and nearby residents are first responders to calamities, training them will help in saving lives and timely evacuation. Read more 

09:52 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Bombay High court allows 2 death row convicts to pursue studies in jail

The Bombay High Court recently allowed two convicts in the 2016 case of Kopardi rape and murder of minor to continue their education at Yerawada Central Prison in Pune through open universities, pending death confirmation reference hearing in the court.

“We observe that as petitioners have expressed their desire to pursue an academic course in open university, such desire be treated as welcome step and the prison authorities to extend necessary assistance by adopting humanitarian approach to the desire of the petitioners,” the court said. Read more 

Flooding a man-made disaster, planning can avert it, says BMC ex-commissioner

Flooding is a man-made disaster and a result of failed planning, said former municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Friday. Expressing concern on climate change impacts, Mehta called for meticulous planning and execution of projects in the city.

“We must all realise that flooding is a planning disaster. It happens because somewhere your planning goes wrong or you did not correctly plan without realising what the flood level will be. Or you plan and somebody ensured that your plan is punctured. First and foremost, you have to realise that the planning has to be corrected,” said Mehta, the chairman of Maharera, at a consultative session on ‘Flood in Mumbai’ organized by BMC and WRI India.

