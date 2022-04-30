Mumbai News Live: Woman accuses Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale of rape; severe heat likely in parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating severe heat for the Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra for Saturday and Sunday. The weather department said that severe heat impact includes high temperature, increased likelihood of heat-related illness in people who are exposed to sun for a prolonged period doing heavy work and vulnerable population like infants, senior citizens and people suffering from chronic illness.

A 26-year-old woman on Thursday accused Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale of rape, a charge denied by the parliamentarian. The woman lodged a complaint of rape against Shewale at the Sakinaka Police station in suburban Mumbai, according to news agency PTI. No FIR has been registered so far and the police are yet to start a probe into the complaint, an official said.

In other news, BJP MP Kirit Somiaya Friday approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL challenging the state cabinet resolution of January which gave a waiver of a fine of Rs 3.33 crore along with interest on penalty levied on illegal floors of a housing project called Chhabhaiya Vihang Garden.