Mumbai News Live: Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in city

Mumbai News Live: A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians, including an infant, stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai Thursday, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed around 5.30 am. This was the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine since February 27.

Yash Pal, 20-year-old medical student from Thane, was to leave Kyiv for India on February 24 but was stuck at the airport as Russia invaded Ukraine the next day. After reaching India on Tuesday morning, Pal told The Indian Express that he had to travel 600 kilometres, which included walking alone from the Kyiv airport to the Indian embassy in the city, to get out of war-hit Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 100 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,56,649, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691 for the sixth consecutive day. An official said the caseload doubling time was 5,405 days, adding that the city currently did not have any containment zone or sealed building.