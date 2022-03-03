Mumbai News Live: Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in city

Mumbai News Live: A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians, including an infant, stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai Thursday, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed around 5.30 am. This was the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine since February 27.
Yash Pal, 20-year-old medical student from Thane, was to leave Kyiv for India on February 24 but was stuck at the airport as Russia invaded Ukraine the next day. After reaching India on Tuesday morning, Pal told The Indian Express that he had to travel 600 kilometres, which included walking alone from the Kyiv airport to the Indian embassy in the city, to get out of war-hit Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 100 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,56,649, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691 for the sixth consecutive day. An official said the caseload doubling time was 5,405 days, adding that the city currently did not have any containment zone or sealed building.
Rajlaxmi Prajapati, a Class III student from Ashokwan civic school in Dahisar bit her tongue after realising that she had missed a line in the national pledge during the morning assembly at her school. Whereas Rohan Jain, a Class V student of CNM School in Vileparle, was most excited about being able to play at the school playground with his friends.
As schools in the city resumed normalcy from Wednesday, the old hustle-bustle was back with a full day timetable, including recess-break, sports and other activities. Read more
The Maharashtra government has further eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts, including Mumbai, to operate at 100% capacity. However, the state government said unvaccinated persons will still not be allowed to use public modes of transport like trains and buses.
For those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, there will be no restrictions for inter-state and intra-state movement. However, if someone is not fully vaccinated, the person has to get a negative Covid (RT-PCR) report of a test taken in a 72-hour span before inter-state travel. Read more