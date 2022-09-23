scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Mumbai news Live: Bombay HC to hear today Uddhav camp’s plea seeking permission for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai News Live: The court was informed that on Wednesday, BMC had denied permission to both the Thackeray and the Eknath Shinde factions of the Sena to hold the rally at Shivaji Park.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 23, 2022 8:45:13 am
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Mumbai News Live: The Bombay High Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, challenging BMC’s decision to deny the party permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5. The court was informed that on Wednesday, BMC had denied permission to both the Thackeray and the Eknath Shinde factions of the Sena to hold the rally at Shivaji Park.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Mumbai civic body’s decision to deny permission to it for Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here was expected and claimed it was “very bad script of the BJP”. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, the spokesperson of the Thackeray-led Sena, also accused the BJP of trying to corner her party with the denial of permission for the rally on October 5.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra for criticising the newly formed state government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadanavis over losing the Vedanta-Foxconn plant to Gujarat, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the opposition parties ‘shedding crocodile tears’ now were the same political parties, who created hurdles for at least five mega projects in the state during their tenure in power. “Who were the people who stopped the bullet train project in Maharashtra; who were the people who stopped a Rs 65,000 crore Wadhvan project in Palghar district; who stopped the Nanar refinery project and who created hurdles for the Metro car shed project…,” Sitharaman asked on Day 1 of her three-day tour of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live Updates: Bombay HC to hear plea challenging BMC’s decision to deny permission to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park; Sitharaman says opposition shedding crocodile tears over loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat. Follow Live updates here

Four persons including three from a family lost their lives after a slab from the fourth floor of a building came crashing down to the groundfloor in Ulhasnagar, Thane district on Thursday afternoon. The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm in Manas Tower a five storied building in camp five area of Ulhasnagar town. The fire brigade, Ulhasnagar municipal corporation and police officials carried out rescue operations amid rains.

Mumbai woke up to rains Thursday morning as heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in both the island city and its suburban belts. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, however, denied the chances of any heavy rainfall in the city and said that light to moderate spells of rain would continue to lash it for the next 48 hours.

