scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 22, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai records 212 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.67 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 22, 2021 9:52:34 am
Vaccination in progress at Vashi Railway Station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000. Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections and seven fatalities in the day.

Meanwhile, A 44-year-old businessman on Sunday lodged an FIR at Versova police station alleging that gangster Riyaz Bhati extorted Rs 24.85 lakh from him last year. Bhati allegedly told him that he has contacts in the police department and knows several politicians.

In other news, The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch traced and arrested a 36-year-old man from Basti in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

Click here for more

On Saturday, the Bombay High Court’s detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was made available. In the 14-page order, the court has said that there is no material to infer that applicants hatched a conspiracy to commit offence.

Live Blog

Mumbai Live News: Mumbai records 212 new Covid-19 infections; Versova police arrests Riyaz Bhati in extortion case; MBVV crime branch arrests man for murdering 21-year-old. Follow for more updates.

09:52 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Mumbai: Gangster Riyaz Bhati booked for ‘extortion’ after complaint by Versova businessman

A 44-year-old businessman on Sunday lodged an FIR at Versova police station alleging that gangster Riyaz Bhati extorted Rs 24.85 lakh from him last year.

The complainant said he came in touch with Bhatti as they live in the same neighbourhood. Read more

09:40 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Mumbai records 212 new covid infectios, seven deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000. Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections and seven fatalities in the day. 

 

Mumbai New Live Updates:

P Chidambaram commenting on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), claimed that the Bombay High Court, in granting bail to Aryan Khan, had said there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

[embed]https://twitter.com/PChidambaram_IN/status/1462394731854503941[/embed]

"The Court also found that the accused had no intention to commit an offence under the NDPS Act. The Court criticised the NCB for not conducting a medical examination to find out whether the accused had consumed drugs. So, no conspiracy, no consumption, no intent -- the question is who set the NCB on these young people and why?

"It is a repeat of the Disha Ravi case. This is the state of our law enforcement agencies. Why did the PM not address this sorry state of affairs at the DGPs conference?" the former Union minister asked in a series of tweets.

Staffers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were stumped by the questions in the papers by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). They were asked questions on zilla parishad and gram panchayat, which do not pertain to civic administration.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd