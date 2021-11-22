Mumbai News Live: Mumbai records 212 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000. Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections and seven fatalities in the day.

Meanwhile, A 44-year-old businessman on Sunday lodged an FIR at Versova police station alleging that gangster Riyaz Bhati extorted Rs 24.85 lakh from him last year. Bhati allegedly told him that he has contacts in the police department and knows several politicians.

In other news, The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch traced and arrested a 36-year-old man from Basti in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

On Saturday, the Bombay High Court’s detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was made available. In the 14-page order, the court has said that there is no material to infer that applicants hatched a conspiracy to commit offence.