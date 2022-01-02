Mumbai News Live: From zero to 11 in less than a week, containment zones rising fast in city

Two city-based lawyers recently moved a PIL in Bombay High Court seeking from the Central government, the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) framing and swift implementation of vaccine-booster policy and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay.” The plea also sought from authorities to disclose “vaccine-booster mechanisms” to the citizens at large.

The first day of online registration of children between 15 and 18 years for vaccination against Covid-19, which will kick off on Monday, was marred by technical glitches on Saturday with many in Mumbai not being able to book their vaccination slot as the Centre, due to a technical issue, failed to activate the online option on the centralised Co-WIN portal for the city.

Meanwhile, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching an all-out offensive to dislodge the Shiv Sena as the most dominant force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which the latter has been helming for decades now, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision of implementing a property tax waiver is being seen as an effort to shore up the party’s support base before the elections. The announcement is expected to resonate with lakhs of middle and lower-middle-class families, which form Sena’s core voter base.