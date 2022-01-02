scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Mumbai News Live: From zero to 11 in less than a week, containment zones rising fast in city

Mumbai News Live and Updates: There are as many as 11 active containment zones (chawls and slums) and 128 active sealed buildings in Mumbai as on December 30, according to the BMC.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
January 2, 2022 10:47:30 am
Mumbai news live and updates" A policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (AP)

Mumbai News Live and Updates: The sharp increase in daily cases of Covid-19 and emergence of the new variant Omicron has led to rise in containment zones and sealed buildings in Mumbai. The spread of infection is higher in areas such as Bandra, Colaba, Fort, Malabar Hill, Andheri and GG Worli as the average growth rate in the last seven days has gone up.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 5,631 cases — highest in the last eight months. The positivity rate has shot up to 11.86 per cent out of the 47,472 tests conducted.

Officials from the BMC said more cases are being reported from high-rises than slums – around 90 per cent of the new cases are from buildings.

Mumbai recorded 6,180 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 13% on Saturday. The city contributed to almost 67 per cent of total 9,170 Covid cases recorded in Maharashtra which reported seven deaths and six new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of Omicron infection in the state to 460.

Mumbai News Live: Data shows that about 50 per cent of active cases are from seven wards that comprise areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Sion and Worli; Follow this space for latest updates.

Two city-based lawyers recently moved a PIL in Bombay High Court seeking from the Central government, the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) framing and swift implementation of vaccine-booster policy and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay.” The plea also sought from authorities to disclose “vaccine-booster mechanisms” to the citizens at large.

The first day of online registration of children between 15 and 18 years for vaccination against Covid-19, which will kick off on Monday, was marred by technical glitches on Saturday with many in Mumbai not being able to book their vaccination slot as the Centre, due to a technical issue, failed to activate the online option on the centralised Co-WIN portal for the city.

Meanwhile, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching an all-out offensive to dislodge the Shiv Sena as the most dominant force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which the latter has been helming for decades now, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision of implementing a property tax waiver is being seen as an effort to shore up the party’s support base before the elections. The announcement is expected to resonate with lakhs of middle and lower-middle-class families, which form Sena’s core voter base.

