Mumbai News Live: From zero to 11 in less than a week, containment zones rising fast in city

Mumbai News Live and Updates: The sharp increase in daily cases of Covid-19 and emergence of the new variant Omicron has led to rise in containment zones and sealed buildings in Mumbai. The spread of infection is higher in areas such as Bandra, Colaba, Fort, Malabar Hill, Andheri and GG Worli as the average growth rate in the last seven days has gone up.
On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 5,631 cases — highest in the last eight months. The positivity rate has shot up to 11.86 per cent out of the 47,472 tests conducted.
Officials from the BMC said more cases are being reported from high-rises than slums – around 90 per cent of the new cases are from buildings.
Mumbai recorded 6,180 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 13% on Saturday. The city contributed to almost 67 per cent of total 9,170 Covid cases recorded in Maharashtra which reported seven deaths and six new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of Omicron infection in the state to 460.