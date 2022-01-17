scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Mumbai News Live: BMC scraps home quarantine, RT-PCR requirement for passengers arriving from UAE

Mumbai Covid-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Weather LIVE News Updates, 17 Jan: After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday.

Updated: January 17, 2022 11:36:44 am
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers.

After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday. A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 16,457. The caseload in Mumbai now stands at 9,99,862.

Only 688 of the new 7,895 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,722. The BMC has sealed 54 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.

Mumbai Live News: With the addition of 5,625 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district mounted to 6,69,080; Follow this space for Latest updates

11:36 (IST)17 Jan 2022
BMC scraps home quarantine, RT-PCR requirement for passengers arriving from UAE

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers.

11:35 (IST)17 Jan 2022
Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain hospitalised

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Meanwhile, the state forest department has decided to take over the mangroves in the Dharavi area. Officials said that around 20-25 hectares of mangrove area in Dharavi, which currently falls with the planning authority MMRDA, will be taken control of by the forest department for better protection. The area forms a part of the Mahim creek sanctuary.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the suburban guardian minister, took a leading role in getting the mangrove protection cell to take over the mangroves.

