Mumbai News Live: BMC scraps home quarantine, RT-PCR requirement for passengers arriving from UAE

Mumbai Live News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers.
After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday. A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 16,457. The caseload in Mumbai now stands at 9,99,862.
Only 688 of the new 7,895 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,722. The BMC has sealed 54 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.