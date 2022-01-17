Mumbai News Live: BMC scraps home quarantine, RT-PCR requirement for passengers arriving from UAE

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Meanwhile, the state forest department has decided to take over the mangroves in the Dharavi area. Officials said that around 20-25 hectares of mangrove area in Dharavi, which currently falls with the planning authority MMRDA, will be taken control of by the forest department for better protection. The area forms a part of the Mahim creek sanctuary.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the suburban guardian minister, took a leading role in getting the mangrove protection cell to take over the mangroves.