Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Security heightened for Republic Day celebrations at Shivaji Park

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Quarantine, Mumbai Republic Day Celebrations LIVE News Updates, 26 Jan: Personnel from State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad have been also deployed at Shivaji Park.

Updated: January 26, 2022 9:39:08 am
Mumbai Today Live Update, News Mumbai Weather LiveVehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus building that is illuminated on the eve of India's Republic Day in Mumbai. (AP)

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mumbai in view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, police said.

On the occasion of Republic Day, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Shivaji Park in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers and officers. Besides the local police, additional personnel have been deployed at the venue and across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident. Personnel from SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), QRT (Quick Response Team), BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and a dog squad have been also deployed at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,815 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, said a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city reported less than 2,000 infections on the second day in a row, while new cases have been declining for the last seven days. The daily cases had been above the 2,000-mark since December 29.

Mumbai News Live: A flag hoisting ceremony has been organised at Shivaji Park in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers and officers; Follow this space for Latest updates

09:39 (IST)26 Jan 2022
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari unfurls tricolour

On the occasion of Republic Day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, in the presence of Chief Ministr Uddhav Thackeray, unfurled the national flag during celebrations at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Ten people from Maharashtra were awarded Padma awards as part of the Republic Day honours list, announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. While noted classical singer Prabha Atre was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan was awarded to Natarajan Chandrashekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII).

BEST to hire 900 double decker AC buses

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government allowed colleges in the state to begin offline operations from February 1. The local administration, however, has been told to take a final decision based on Covid-19 pandemic condition in the area. Only those students who are fully vaccinated will be able to attend offline lectures in colleges.

