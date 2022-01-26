Mumbai News Live: Security heightened for Republic Day celebrations at Shivaji Park

Vehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus building that is illuminated on the eve of India's Republic Day in Mumbai. (AP)

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mumbai in view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, police said.

On the occasion of Republic Day, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Shivaji Park in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers and officers. Besides the local police, additional personnel have been deployed at the venue and across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident. Personnel from SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), QRT (Quick Response Team), BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and a dog squad have been also deployed at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,815 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, said a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city reported less than 2,000 infections on the second day in a row, while new cases have been declining for the last seven days. The daily cases had been above the 2,000-mark since December 29.