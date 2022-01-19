Mumbai News Live: 6,149 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths recorded in 24 hours

A man walks inside an oxygen plant built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mumbai Mahanagarpalika at Mahul. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: After dropping for five days in a row, daily coronavirus cases marginally rose to 6,149 in Mumbai on Tuesday, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said.

The new cases rose by 193 from a day ago, but fatalities dropped by five. With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 10,11,967, while the death toll jumped to 16,476.

On the same day, Maharashtra recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885.

No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state since Monday evening, it said in a statement. So far 1,860 Omicron patients have been detected in Maharashtra.