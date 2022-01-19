Mumbai News Live: 6,149 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths recorded in 24 hours

Mumbai Live News: After dropping for five days in a row, daily coronavirus cases marginally rose to 6,149 in Mumbai on Tuesday, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said.
The new cases rose by 193 from a day ago, but fatalities dropped by five. With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 10,11,967, while the death toll jumped to 16,476.
On the same day, Maharashtra recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885.
No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state since Monday evening, it said in a statement. So far 1,860 Omicron patients have been detected in Maharashtra.
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of three Navy personnel who were killed on board INS Ranvir in Mumbai's dockyard on Tuesday, an official statement said.
Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) First Class Krishan Kumar, MCPO Second Class Surinder Kumar and MCPO Second Class A K Singh were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion on board the Indian naval ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
The deceased were identified as Arvindkumar Mahatam Singh, MCPOCOM signal and communication, Surendrakumar S Waliya, MCPOPT Sports PT Master, and Krushnakumar Gopirav, MSPO-1 ASWI Antisubmarine Instructor.
There will be no water supply in areas like A ward (Colaba, Churchgate), B (Dongari, Umarkhadi), E (Byculla), F-south (Parel, Seweree) and F-north (Sion, Matunga) from 10 am to 10 am between January 21 and January 22.
In areas like JJ Hospital, Wadala, Sangam Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Wadala Fire Station, CGS Colony, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar will have supply with low pressure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have said that the supply will be affected due to proposed work of repair and replacement of old water pipeline.