Mumbai News Live: City logs 213 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; cloudy sky, max temperature of 34°C likely

Mumbai news live updates:Mumbai on Friday reported 213 Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from the 223 witnessed a day earlier. The recovery count rose by 155 to touch 10,41,766, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,144. Of the 213 new cases, only nine required hospitalisation, including one needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
The financial capital Mumbai has a generally cloudy sky on the forecast with a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius for the next 24 hours.
In other news, more than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening was released from Byculla women’s prison. Mukerjea was granted bail on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.
