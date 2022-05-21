scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Mumbai News Live: City logs 213 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; cloudy sky, max temperature of 34°C likely

Mumbai Coronavirus Cases Today News, Maharashtra, Mumbai Latest News, Mumbai Weather, Covid-19 Updates, Raj Thackeray News Live Updates, 21 May: The city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius.

Updated: May 21, 2022 10:29:58 am
covid-19, Covid ex-gratia, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsA healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman at a school. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai news live updates:Mumbai on Friday reported 213 Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from the 223 witnessed a day earlier. The recovery count rose by 155 to touch 10,41,766, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,144. Of the 213 new cases, only nine required hospitalisation, including one needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The financial capital Mumbai has a generally cloudy sky on the forecast with a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius for the next 24 hours.

In other news, more than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening was released from Byculla women’s prison. Mukerjea was granted bail on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Indrani Mukerjea walks out of Byculla prison; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:18 (IST)21 May 2022
Mumbai sees 213 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,144

Mumbai on Friday reported 213 Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from the 223 witnessed a day earlier. The recovery count rose by 155 to touch 10,41,766, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,144.

Of the 213 new cases, only nine required hospitalisation, including one needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed ministers from the Shiv Sena to speed up various development works the party legislators’ constituencies and be prepared to fight and win the party’s second Rajya Sabha seat and the upcoming local body polls. The raft of meetings in a matter of days has sent out a clear message to the party rank and file that the CM, who had been unwell for almost six months after a spinal surgery in November, has regained full fitness and is back in action.

Meanwhile, the BMC has planned to install flood gauges with sensors across the city to measure waterlogging levels during the monsoon. Initially, the civic body will install these flood gauges at around 100 locations. The project is likely to be kicked off this monsoon. As per the data available, there are 386 flooding spots in Mumbai; BMC has taken mitigation measures at 280 of these spots.

