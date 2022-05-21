Mumbai News Live: City logs 213 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; cloudy sky, max temperature of 34°C likely

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed ministers from the Shiv Sena to speed up various development works the party legislators’ constituencies and be prepared to fight and win the party’s second Rajya Sabha seat and the upcoming local body polls. The raft of meetings in a matter of days has sent out a clear message to the party rank and file that the CM, who had been unwell for almost six months after a spinal surgery in November, has regained full fitness and is back in action.

Meanwhile, the BMC has planned to install flood gauges with sensors across the city to measure waterlogging levels during the monsoon. Initially, the civic body will install these flood gauges at around 100 locations. The project is likely to be kicked off this monsoon. As per the data available, there are 386 flooding spots in Mumbai; BMC has taken mitigation measures at 280 of these spots.