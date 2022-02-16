Mumbai News Live: Singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Mumbai News Live: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He had been admitted briefly to the Breach Candy Hospital in April last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai did not record any new death linked to Covid-19 for a second time in 2022 on Tuesday, while 235 more people tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, with new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685.

According to the Annual Crime report 2021, as many as 64,656 criminal cases were registered in Mumbai in 2021, a jump of 26 per cent from 2020, mainly due to a rise in offences related to violation of Covid-19 measures.