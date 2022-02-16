scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Mumbai News Live: Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in April last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

Updated: February 16, 2022 8:58:41 am
Mumbai News Live: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He had been admitted briefly to the Breach Candy Hospital in April last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai did not record any new death linked to Covid-19 for a second time in 2022 on Tuesday, while 235 more people tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, with new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685.

According to the Annual Crime report 2021, as many as 64,656 criminal cases were registered in Mumbai in 2021, a jump of 26 per cent from 2020, mainly due to a rise in offences related to violation of Covid-19 measures.

Mumbai News Live: A musical icon from the 1980s and 90s, Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi; Follow this space for Latest Updates

08:58 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Tripura CM pay tributes to Bappi Lahiri

Saddened by the demise of music legend Bappi Lahiri, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri offered condolences to the singer's family and fans. Meanwhile, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said Lahiri had "revolutionised Indian music."

08:26 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Bappi Lahiri was suffering from multiple health issues: Doctors

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

08:24 (IST)16 Feb 2022
No new Covid-19 death recorded in Mumbai; 235 more test positive

Mumbai did not record any new death linked to Covid-19 for a second time in 2022 on Tuesday, while 235 more people tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, with new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685.

08:24 (IST)16 Feb 2022
'My life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh': Bappi Lahiri on completing 50 years in film industry

After completing 50 years in the industry in 2019, the singer expressed his gratitude and told PTI, “I feel so proud to have had this journey and to have worked with all the extremely talented people in the industry. Simply put, my life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh. From Dharm Adhikari to Gunday I’ve done it all.”

08:15 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri no more

As many as 64,656 criminal cases were registered in Mumbai in 2021, a jump of 26 per cent from 2020, mainly due to a rise in offences related to violation of Covid-19 measures, while incidents of crime against women stood at 5,496 last year, up from 4,539 in the year before that, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

The overall crime detection rate in 2021 was 82 per cent, up from 79 per cent in 2020, the police commissioner stated. According to the Annual Crime Report 2021, 177 offences were registered per day in 2021 and the number of murder cases increased by 3 per cent compared to 2020. There was a 20 per cent increase in property-related offences in 2021 at 10,418 from 8,646 in 2020, it said.

The overall detection rate of crime against women in 2021 was 79 per cent, down from 83 per cent in 2020, he said. Most of the undetected cases related to live-in relationships or marriage promises not fulfilled, he said. In 2021, 4,185 kg of drugs and narcotics substances were seized under the NDPS Act (called 'NDPS property' in the report) as compared to 1,127 kg in 2020 and 1,276 kg in 2019, he said.

In a bid to effectively curb crimes against women and children, the Mumbai Police has prepared records of molesters, sexual offenders against children, rapists and other such criminals, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said. In many cases, police have initiated the process of externing such criminals en masse. Among other measures, Mumbai Police have set up Nirbhaya squads to ensure the safety of women.

