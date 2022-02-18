Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records zero Covid-19 fatality for third consecutive day

Mumbai News Live Updates: Continuing with the downward spiral of novel Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, for the third consecutive day. On Thursday, the city recorded 259 Covid-19 cases. The test positivity rate, the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted, stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
The number of approvals for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths in the state has exceeded the government’s official death toll by 2.3 per cent, as of February 15. This translates into 1,46,869 approvals against state’s tally of 1,43,451 — an addition of 3,418 casualties. Data available with The Indian Express confirms the numbers, meaning that these additional deaths went unrecorded. The state relief and rehabilitation department is expecting around 10,000 extra deaths over the state’s official figure.
In other news, continuing with his tirade against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday made new allegations against him. Raut alleged that Somaiya has collected around Rs 7500 crore in the last few years. Raut claimed that the way he used the names of ED and CBI, Somaiya used the names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for collecting hundreds of crores.
India reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday. With 66,254 recoveries, active cases now stand at 2,92,092.
Daily positivity rate: 2.07%
Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238
Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461
A DELEGATION of Congress leaders led by state chief Nana Patole and ministers met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening to complain about the paucity of funds for departments held by their party ministers.
Some weeks ago, Congress ministers had complained to All India Congress Commitee secretary H K Patil on the alleged step-motherly treatment to them despite being a part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.
A press release issued by Congress said that CM has agreed to look into their grievance. The Congress delegation included ministers Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Aslam Shaikh, Nitin Raut, Yashomati Thakur and minister of state Satej Patil.
Raut, speaking to the media, alleged that a total of 211 'matters' related to Somaiya had come to him from people and he would expose them one by one. "Somaiya has collected Rs 7,500 crore in the last few years….he is an agent. The way he collected money using the names of ED and CBI, he used the names for some prominent ministers from Delhi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fandavis, the then CM, and has collected hundreds of crores," alleged Raut.
