Friday, February 18, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records zero Covid-19 fatality for third consecutive day

Mumbai News Live Updates: The test positivity rate, the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted, stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 18, 2022 9:22:47 am
Bappi Lahiri Funeral Live Update, News Mumbai Weather LiveCovid testing in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Continuing with the downward spiral of novel Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, for the third consecutive day. On Thursday, the city recorded 259 Covid-19 cases. The test positivity rate, the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted, stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of approvals for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths in the state has exceeded the government’s official death toll by 2.3 per cent, as of February 15. This translates into 1,46,869 approvals against state’s tally of 1,43,451 — an addition of 3,418 casualties. Data available with The Indian Express confirms the numbers, meaning that these additional deaths went unrecorded. The state relief and rehabilitation department is expecting around 10,000 extra deaths over the state’s official figure.

In other news, continuing with his tirade against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday made new allegations against him. Raut alleged that Somaiya has collected around Rs 7500 crore in the last few years. Raut claimed that the way he used the names of ED and CBI, Somaiya used the names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for collecting hundreds of crores.

Mumbai News Live Updates: City reports 259 new Covid-19 infections, zero deaths

09:22 (IST)18 Feb 2022
😷 India reports 25,920 new Covid cases, 492 deaths

India reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday. With 66,254 recoveries, active cases now stand at 2,92,092.

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%
Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238
Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461

09:20 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Our ministers facing fund crunch: Congress tells CM Thackeray

A DELEGATION of Congress leaders led by state chief Nana Patole and ministers met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening to complain about the paucity of funds for departments held by their party ministers.

Some weeks ago, Congress ministers had complained to All India Congress Commitee secretary H K Patil on the alleged step-motherly treatment to them despite being a part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

A press release issued by Congress said that CM has agreed to look into their grievance. The Congress delegation included ministers Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Aslam Shaikh, Nitin Raut, Yashomati Thakur and minister of state Satej Patil. Read more. 

09:19 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Sanjay Raut continues attack on Somaiya, says he collected Rs 7500 cr in last few years

Continuing with his tirade against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday made new allegations against him. Raut alleged that Somaiya has collected around Rs 7500 crore in the last few years. Raut claimed that the way he used the names of ED and CBI, Somaiya used the names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for collecting hundreds of crores.

Raut, speaking to the media, alleged that a total of 211 ‘matters’ related to Somaiya had come to him from people and he would expose them one by one. “Somaiya has collected Rs 7,500 crore in the last few years….he is an agent. The way he collected money using the names of ED and CBI, he used the names for some prominent ministers from Delhi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fandavis, the then CM, and has collected hundreds of crores,” alleged Raut. Read more. 

09:18 (IST)18 Feb 2022
Mumbai records zero Covid-19 fatality for third consecutive day

CONTINUING WITH the downward spiral of novel Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, for the third consecutive day.

On Thursday, the city recorded 259 Covid-19 cases. The test positivity rate, the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted, stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total newly diagnosed patients, 20 of them required hospitalisation. The number of  active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to 1,945. Read more. 

Aravani Art Project, Aravani Art Project murals, Aravani Art Project wall art, Transgender artists from Team Aravani from Mumbai with a beautiful wall art that celebrates local people. (Photo: Aravani Art Project/Instagram)

Mumbai: BMC invites fresh tenders for sewage disposal project

After cancelling tenders three times, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited fresh tenders for Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP)-II under which construction of sewage treatment plants are planned at seven locations. In February first week, the BMC had scrapped the tenders for the project over alleged irregularities and high bids.

The BMC has been facing National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court’s wrath on delay in taking measures to prevent sea pollution in form of discharge of untreated sewage. Delayed by over a decade, MSDP-II has seen a three-time increase in its initial proposed cost of Rs 5,500 crore in 2009. According to BMC’s budget estimate for 2022-23, the estimated cost for the project is about Rs 18,000 crore.

