Mumbai News Live: City records 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; BMC constructs suction pits in 300 parks for storing rain water

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena, the BJP got all of its three candidates elected in the fiercely contested Rajya Sabha elections, the results of which were declared early Saturday morning. The candidates – Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik – won the election. The Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected. Its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: June 11, 2022 11:16:04 am BJP Rajya Sabha Maharashtra Shiv Sena

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis receives BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, who is suffering from illness, on the latter's arrival to cast his vote during Rajya Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)

The candidates – Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik – won the election.

Also read |Who is Sena MLA Suhas Kande whose vote was deemed invalid in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls? The Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected. Its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost.

The election for the six Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday. The Congress’ lone candidate Imran Pratapgadi won, overriding unrest within the party. Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel emerged a winner as well.

