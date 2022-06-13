Mumbai News Live: City records 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; BMC constructs suction pits in 300 parks for storing rain water

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,745 on Saturday. The city also saw two more Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s recovery rate was 97 per cent while the case doubling rate was estimated at 513 days, indicating the sharp increase in daily cases over the last one month. The overall growth rate between June 2 and 11 stood at 0.134 per cent.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on June 14 when he will inaugurate Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. The PM will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place.
In other news, Dolphy D’Souza, the Mumbai Project Lead of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express‘s Mohamed Thaver talked about safeguards against police excesses and the role of civil society groups in building bridges between the citizenry and the police.