Mumbai News Live: City records 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; BMC constructs suction pits in 300 parks for storing rain water

Monday, June 13, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
June 13, 2022 10:21:45 am
Vaccination in progress at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,745 on Saturday. The city also saw two more Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s recovery rate was 97 per cent while the case doubling rate was estimated at 513 days, indicating the sharp increase in daily cases over the last one month. The overall growth rate between June 2 and 11 stood at 0.134 per cent.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on June 14 when he will inaugurate Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. The PM will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place.

In other news, Dolphy D’Souza, the Mumbai Project Lead of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express‘s Mohamed Thaver talked about safeguards against police excesses and the role of civil society groups in building bridges between the citizenry and the police.

Mumbai witnessed cloudy skies as monsoon arrived in the city on June 11. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena, the BJP got all of its three candidates elected in the fiercely contested Rajya Sabha elections, the results of which were declared early Saturday morning. The candidates – Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik – won the election. The Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected. Its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost.

 

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: June 11, 2022 11:16:04 am BJP Rajya Sabha Maharashtra Shiv Sena

The candidates – Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik – won the election.

Also read |Who is Sena MLA Suhas Kande whose vote was deemed invalid in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls? The Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected. Its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost.

The election for the six Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday. The Congress’ lone candidate Imran Pratapgadi won, overriding unrest within the party. Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel emerged a winner as well.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed construction of a retaining wall along the Poisar River near Dahanukarwadi area. The civic body had earlier demolished slum structures obstructing the smooth flow of Poisar River. BMC officials said the construction of the retaining wall was completed in a record 15 days’ time.

