Mumbai News Updates: Mumbai local trains see highest ridership since pandemic onset; City records 48 new Covid cases, no deaths

Mumbai News Updates: Commuters are now returning to Mumbai’s local trains, nearly two years after the pandemic triggered a virtual abandonment of the country’s largest suburban transport network. The latest government numbers, The Indian Express has learnt, show that the average daily ridership has crossed 60 lakh — this is the highest since the resumption of full-fledged services. According to government data, Central Railway had an average daily ridership of 30.84 lakh in February.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 48 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities, PTI reported. The caseload in the megapolis rose to 10,57,505 while death toll stood unchanged at 16,693. There are 317 active patients in the city now. As many as 54 patients were discharged from hospitals since previous evening.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra will last a full term and retain power in the 2024 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday, PTI reported. Raut’s comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections. The MVA is made up of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.