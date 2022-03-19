scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Updates: Mumbai local trains see highest ridership since pandemic onset; City records 48 new Covid cases, no deaths

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Friday recorded 48 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
March 19, 2022 8:51:40 am
Healthcare worker administers Covid vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty, file)

Mumbai News Updates: Commuters are now returning to Mumbai’s local trains, nearly two years after the pandemic triggered a virtual abandonment of the country’s largest suburban transport network. The latest government numbers, The Indian Express has learnt, show that the average daily ridership has crossed 60 lakh — this is the highest since the resumption of full-fledged services. According to government data, Central Railway had an average daily ridership of 30.84 lakh in February.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 48 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities, PTI reported. The caseload in the megapolis rose to 10,57,505 while death toll stood unchanged at 16,693. There are 317 active patients in the city now. As many as 54 patients were discharged from hospitals since previous evening.

More from Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra will last a full term and retain power in the 2024 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday, PTI reported. Raut’s comments came a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as in neighbouring Goa, the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra on its own in the next elections. The MVA is made up of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Updates: Mumbai local trains see highest ridership since pandemic onset; City records 48 new Covid cases, no deaths

Reduce fares of Mumbai AC local trains, Sena MP urges in Lok Sabha The passenger association of Central Railway has also been demanding a reduction in fares since long. (File)

Maharashtra: Lack of raw material, holes in process hit midday meals

SCHOOLS ACROSS Maharashtra resumed classes almost a month ago but several of them, particularly in rural areas, are yet to provide midday meals to students. Reason: a delay in distribution of raw material and loopholes in the process.

The issue is now heating up with local officials in at least two districts — Wardha and Aurangabad — ordering schools to make their own temporary arrangements to provide the meals, prompting the state teachers’ association to approach the Directorate of Primary Education for a solution.

“In rural areas, the complete raw material is provided by the government after which schools take the responsibility of cooking and serving the food. The foodgrains provided earlier have been distributed already to children as per orders till March 14. Now we have no raw material to cook food,” Vijay Kombe, a zilla parishad school teacher from Wardha who is secretary of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Association, told The Indian Express.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.