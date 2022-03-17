Mumbai News Live: City lost 2,028 hectares of urban tree cover in 5 years, says study; M East ward most polluted

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The report mentions that between 2016 and 2021, Mumbai lost 2,028 hectares of urban tree cover that is equal to the size of about one-and-a-half Aarey Milk Colony which is spread on 1,300 hectares. This loss has contributed to emission of 19,640.9 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Meanwhile, M East ward, which houses most number of factories, slum areas and an open landfill site, is the most polluted area in the city, according to the Vulnerability Assessment Report for Mumbai. The administrative ward recorded the highest concentration of the three lethal pollutants – Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO).