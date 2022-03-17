Mumbai News Live: City lost 2,028 hectares of urban tree cover in 5 years, says study; M East ward most polluted

Mumbai News Live: Many areas like Dadar, Elphinstone, Sandhurst Road, Andheri and Dahisar in Mumbai have lost maximum urban tree cover density in the past five years, states the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). Urban tree cover is defined as collection of trees that grow within a city.
The report mentions that between 2016 and 2021, Mumbai lost 2,028 hectares of urban tree cover that is equal to the size of about one-and-a-half Aarey Milk Colony which is spread on 1,300 hectares. This loss has contributed to emission of 19,640.9 tonnes of CO2 per year.
Meanwhile, M East ward, which houses most number of factories, slum areas and an open landfill site, is the most polluted area in the city, according to the Vulnerability Assessment Report for Mumbai. The administrative ward recorded the highest concentration of the three lethal pollutants – Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO).
The NO2 concentration has shown a steady rise from 2010 till 2018. Widespread small and medium scale industries, petroleum refineries and dump sites are major polluters of NO2. All three are concentrated in Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd in the M East ward. Read more
State prison authorities told the Bombay High Court Wednesday that Elgaar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde refused to go to Chandrapur to meet his mother despite the court’s permission as he was dissatisfied with the travel conditions imposed by the court.
The court was informed that the 71-year-old was not in a position to take “arduous train journey” to Chandrapur and hoped that he could take a flight instead. The court told the state government that such problems faced by prisoners should be considered. Read more
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Wednesday said that he would soon hand over cases of bank frauds amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore to the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI).
The minister said this in his reply after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that various companies duped nationalised banks in the state to the tune of Rs 13,043 crore, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has not allowed the CBI to investigate these matters. Read more