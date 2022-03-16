scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra government announced Covid-19 vaccination for age group 12-14 years

Mumbai News Live: Corbevax vaccine will be administered in this group as per the Centre.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
March 16, 2022 9:22:25 am
There are 8,75,56,985 persons have received the first dose, while 6,86,22,647 individuals have received the second dose too. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra government announced Covid-19 vaccination for children from age group 12-14 years to begin from Wednesday in the state. Corbevax vaccine will be administered in this group as per the Centre.

Mumbai crime branch has declared a deputy commissioner of police as wanted amidst extortion case based on the complaint of angadiyas (traditional couriers) according to officials on Tuesday. An inspector, an assistant inspector and one sub inspector attached to LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case so far, he added.

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil claimed that phones of four elected representatives were tapped between 2015 and 2019 in the garb of drug peddlers, three of the four leaders were guarded in their criticism of the then BJP-Sena government between 2014-19 when the tapping took place.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to change the location of a 60 million metric tonnes-per annum refinery nd petrochemicals complex project from Ratnagiri to Vidarbha. It was supposed to be setup in Ratnagiri district and due to resistance of local organisations and other reasons needs to be relocated.

With a total of 16,39,172 students, the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination kicked-off Tuesday after a year’s gap following a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. According to officials, examinees were given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper. While the students were expected to be seated by 10 am, half-an-hour before the start time, they were given the question paper at 10.20 am.

