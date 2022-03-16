Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra government announced Covid-19 vaccination for age group 12-14 years

There are 8,75,56,985 persons have received the first dose, while 6,86,22,647 individuals have received the second dose too. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra government announced Covid-19 vaccination for children from age group 12-14 years to begin from Wednesday in the state. Corbevax vaccine will be administered in this group as per the Centre.

Mumbai crime branch has declared a deputy commissioner of police as wanted amidst extortion case based on the complaint of angadiyas (traditional couriers) according to officials on Tuesday. An inspector, an assistant inspector and one sub inspector attached to LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case so far, he added.

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil claimed that phones of four elected representatives were tapped between 2015 and 2019 in the garb of drug peddlers, three of the four leaders were guarded in their criticism of the then BJP-Sena government between 2014-19 when the tapping took place.