Mumbai News Live Updates: Maha records lowest daily count in nearly 17 months

Calling the Maharashtra bandh “100 per cent successful,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that “people have wholeheartedly participated in the bandh.” Responding to a few incidents of violence, the MP said, “Such minor incidents take place during protests all over the world.”

Bus services across Mumbai were shut following incidents of stone pelting at some places in the wake of the bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Eight BEST buses and one leased bus were vandalized between midnight yesterday and this morning in Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and Inorbit Mall.

The BJP opposed the ruling alliance’s call for a bandh. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis demanded the high court to take cognizance of the bandh, stating, “earlier Supreme Court and Bombay High Court had banned such bandhs and fined Shiv Sena.”

