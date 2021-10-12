Mumbai News Live Updates: Maha records lowest daily count in nearly 17 months

Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in nearly 17 months, and 36 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 65,79,608 and the toll to 1,39,578
Calling the Maharashtra bandh “100 per cent successful,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that “people have wholeheartedly participated in the bandh.” Responding to a few incidents of violence, the MP said, “Such minor incidents take place during protests all over the world.”
Bus services across Mumbai were shut following incidents of stone pelting at some places in the wake of the bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Eight BEST buses and one leased bus were vandalized between midnight yesterday and this morning in Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and Inorbit Mall.
On Monday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
Maharashtra reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in nearly 17 months, and 36 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 65,79,608 and the toll to 1,39,578. Maharashtra witnessed a drop of more than 550 cases, but recorded an uptick in fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.
The BJP has unleashed a governance of terror in the country, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the party is not only trying to silence its critics but crushing them to death, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti said on Monday.
The SSS participated in the Maharashtra bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shetti said, “We supported and participated in today’s bandh. We are always in the forefront in the fight for rights of farmers.”
The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is shocking, he said. “Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish runs a jeep over the farmers and crushes them to death. What can be more brutal? What we witness is the governance of terror under BJP rule in the country.”
“The garba party was going on in a hall next to SNDT college. A police patrolling van spotted several cars parked outside the SNDT college and went inside the hall to see a huge crowd,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.
Shops remained closed in various parts of Pune as the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance called a bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
While markets, shopping centres and shops on arterial road remained shut, few shops like plywood, mobile repair and clothing, as well as small eateries, partially opened by 3 pm on Monday.
Big retail shopping centres like Natraj Market in Malad West,Topiwala market in Goregaon (W), Dadar cloth market remained shut on Monday.
Leaders of three ruling parties - Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - staged protests against the Lakhmipur Kheri incident, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed the bandh was "100 per cent" successful.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Jayant Patil stated that essential services were not involved in the bandh, adding that the shutdown has been peaceful so far. "The government has no connection with the bandh. The three parties have called the bandh. We have called for the bandh and even the people of the state are upset with the BJP government. So they are backing us," he said.
In Mumbai, buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST- the transport undertaking of the city civic body) and many of the traditional 'black-yellow cabs' remained off roads, which led to huge crowds on suburban railway stations to commute by local trains, which were running as per schedule.
Officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said their buses from Mumbai to other places were plying as per schedule and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.
Police personnel, including women, were on patrolling duty in every area of the city and no untoward incident was reported till now, a police official said. (PTI)
The crowd was dispersed by the police and an FIR was registered against the hall owner and organisers under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the IPC and other sections of the Disaster Management Act. Read more.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.
"Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank," Mehbooba tweeted. (PTI)
The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations in connection with the leak of confidential documents related to the preliminary enquiry against him on allegations of corruption, officials said Monday.
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reached the residence of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai this morning with necessary warrants, they said. Read more.
Maharashtra NCP President and minister Jayant Patil stated that people have supported MVA's call for a state-wide bandh.
"No action has been taken against the Union minister and his son who were involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. BJP is anti-farmer and wants to crush them," Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.
Maharashtra Congress workers led by MP Balubhau Dhanorkar carried out a bike rally in the Chandrapur district to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress workers organised a state-wide bandh to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Several shops and other establishments across Mumbai and the state were shut in solidarity.
Backing BJP MP Varun Gandhi for his support to the farmers' movement, especially after the Lakhmipur Kheri incident, the Shiv Sena on Monday said all farmer organisations should pass a resolution applauding him for his stand on the issue.
Varun Gandhi showed political courage without thinking of any consequence and condemned the killing of farmers, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' noted.
Varun Gandhi on Sunday warned against attempts to turn the Lakhimapur Kheri incident into a "Hindu vs Sikh battle", saying it is dangerous to create these fault lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. (PTI)
Criticising the MVA government's call for a state-wide bandh, BJP MLA Advocate Ashish Shelars stated, "the bandh in Maharashtra was opposed by farmers, students, traders and the citizens, but the alliance government forcibly imposed it on them."
"While the people were opposing the bandh, it was the government officials who were trying to create fear in their minds," Shelar added.
He went on to cite instances of farmers and traders resuming day-to-day operations. "NCP President Sharad Pawar had called for the bandh from Solapur, where activities were carried out as usual – the market yard began functioning and farmers reached there early morning to trade their produce without caring about the bandh. In Dadar, where Shiv Sena Bhavan is located, the market saw all transactions till 10 in the morning. Here too, farmers did not respond to the bandh," he said.
All shops, hotels and market places, which are usually crowded with vegetable vendors and hawkers, are shut in Dadar (east) except chemists. While taxis are plying as normal, the area is less crowded than usual.
Similarly, in Dadar (west) the flower market, which is bustling with huge crowd on a normal day, remained nearly empty on Monday.
A special court will hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and four others on Wednesday. On Monday, lawyers representing the five accused mentioned the case before the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
“You have already kept me in for a week. The magistrate’s court has already said that there was no need for further custody to the NCB. I (Aryan) have not been found with any drugs, there is no material against me. They may arrest more persons in the case but they are not connected with me,” senior lawyer Amit Desai argued before the court on behalf of Aryan. Read more.
Congress leaders held a sit-in at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap were part of the protest agains the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Vehicular movement has been largely affected at Mankhurd, Malad (west), Cuffe Parade and near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar due to protests by party workers and the 'rasta roko' agitation.