Mumbai News Live: After dip for four days, Covid-19 cases surge in city

Mumbai Live News: After registering a downward spiral of Covid-19 cases for past four days, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 16,420 new infections — a 40 per cent rise in cases within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 11,647 new cases. The surge in daily cases corresponds with a rise in daily positivity rate, which increased from 18.7 per cent on Tuesday to 24.3 per cent on Wednesday.
Further, in an indication of weakening of antibody response among the fully vaccinated over time and thereby a need for booster dose, fully vaccinated individuals in Mumbai showed a spike in fresh infections over the last couple of months. Data sourced from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated beneficiaries stood at 15,565 between February 1 and November 7. The numbers jumped to 40,536 as on January 4, 2022 – 154 per cent rise in two months.
Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature below normal for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal. According to IMD’s forecast, the cold like conditions and the temperatures below normal will continue till Saturday.
Concerned over the manner in which results of Covid-19 self-testing kits are going unreported in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday wrote to all municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners, collectors and chief executive officers to ensure that all positive cases determined by such kits are reported to the authorities.
The matter was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
Health department officers said that five lakh self-testing kits have been sold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last 10 days. While many have tested positive for Covid-19 in these tests, the same have not been reported to the state. Read more
Nearly a week after rolling out a drive for vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group, the Maharashtra government is facing a shortfall of Covaxin vials.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the government will take up the issue of shortage of Covaxin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Thursday) where I will seek more vials of Covaxin,” he said.
On January 3, the state had received 10 lakh Covaxin doses from the Centre. “We have demanded 40 lakh doses from the Centre. We are expecting the next consignment in two to three days but the supply will be less than the demand,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer. Read more