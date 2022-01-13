Mumbai News Live: After dip for four days, Covid-19 cases surge in city

Mumbai Live News: After registering a downward spiral of Covid-19 cases for past four days, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 16,420 new infections — a 40 per cent rise in cases within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 11,647 new cases. The surge in daily cases corresponds with a rise in daily positivity rate, which increased from 18.7 per cent on Tuesday to 24.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Further, in an indication of weakening of antibody response among the fully vaccinated over time and thereby a need for booster dose, fully vaccinated individuals in Mumbai showed a spike in fresh infections over the last couple of months. Data sourced from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated beneficiaries stood at 15,565 between February 1 and November 7. The numbers jumped to 40,536 as on January 4, 2022 – 154 per cent rise in two months.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature below normal for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal. According to IMD’s forecast, the cold like conditions and the temperatures below normal will continue till Saturday.