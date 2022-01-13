scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Mumbai News Live: After dip for four days, Covid-19 cases surge in city

Mumbai Covid-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Lockdown Live News Updates, 13 Jan: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 Covid-19 cases and 32 related deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 13, 2022 9:31:57 am
mumbai covid testing, mumbai covid news, mumbai covid-19 casesSwab testing at a municipal-run Health Post inside Dharavi on Saturday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Live News: After registering a downward spiral of Covid-19 cases for past four days, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 16,420 new infections — a 40 per cent rise in cases within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 11,647 new cases. The surge in daily cases corresponds with a rise in daily positivity rate, which increased from 18.7 per cent on Tuesday to 24.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Further, in an indication of weakening of antibody response among the fully vaccinated over time and thereby a need for booster dose,  fully vaccinated individuals in Mumbai showed a spike in fresh infections over the last couple of months. Data sourced from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated beneficiaries stood at 15,565 between February 1 and November 7. The numbers jumped to 40,536 as on January 4, 2022 – 154 per cent rise in two months.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature below normal for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal. According to IMD’s forecast, the cold like conditions and the temperatures below normal will continue till Saturday.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: After dip for four days, Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai; positivity rate up to 24.3%; Green nod in, Aksa beach set for makeover; Follow latest updates here

09:31 (IST)13 Jan 2022
Maharashtra: Covid cases determined by self-testing kits go unreported, govt writes to commissioners

Concerned over the manner in which results of Covid-19 self-testing kits are going unreported in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday wrote to all municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners, collectors and chief executive officers to ensure that all positive cases determined by such kits are reported to the authorities.

The matter was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Health department officers said that five lakh self-testing kits have been sold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last 10 days. While many have tested positive for Covid-19 in these tests, the same have not been reported to the state. Read more

09:17 (IST)13 Jan 2022
19 lakh Covaxin vials in stock, Maharashtra fears of shortage in 2-3 days

Nearly a week after rolling out a drive for vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group, the Maharashtra government is facing a shortfall of Covaxin vials.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the government will take up the issue of shortage of Covaxin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Thursday) where I will seek more vials of Covaxin,” he said.

On January 3, the state had received 10 lakh Covaxin doses from the Centre. “We have demanded 40 lakh doses from the Centre. We are expecting the next consignment in two to three days but the supply will be less than the demand,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer. Read more

A young beneficiary getting vaccinated at a medical facility in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra: Booster shots get lukewarm response from frontliners

Booster shots have so far received a tepid response in parts of rural Maharashtra with many frontliners, including healthcare and frontline workers, refraining from getting these shots at this point of time.

On January 10, under the national immunisation programme, the state had started administering booster shots or precautionary doses as named by the Union government. In the first two days, only 56,464 healthcare workers and 28,119 frontline workers, got the booster shots.

On the first day, only 34,810 received the third dose. The next day, the footfall improved to 49,773. But 60 per cent of the beneficiaries were from only five districts – Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. Rural districts like Parbhani reported 147 people getting booster shots, followed by Jalna (117), Hingoli (115), Washim (104) and Gadchiroli (64).

To make streets pedestrian-friendly, BMC to appoint urban design consultants

The BMC has proposed to appoint urban design consultants to work on its street improvement programme across Mumbai. The consultants will be tasked to prepare a detailed report of streets that can be made pedestrian-friendly and aesthetically better looking.

The civic body daily manages around 1,950-km of roads. At many locations, the footpaths are either encroached upon or have been obstructed by parked vehicles.

Officials from the roads and traffic department said the BMC has invited a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the appointment of consultants, who will be hired for the next three years.

