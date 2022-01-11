scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Mumbai News Live: 10,698 COVID-19 booster doses administered on first day of drive

Mumbai Live News: A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive.

January 11, 2022 10:46:16 am
A man walks past a mural on a street amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, taking its tally to 69,53,514, while eight fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed the toll to 1,41,647, the state health department said.

An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,247. Of the 31 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 28 were reported from Pune city, two are from Pune rural and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.

After reporting the highest number of cases in a single day on Friday, the tally of COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Mumbai on the third consecutive day with the city adding 13,648 new infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 9,28,220.

A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai. Out of the total doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities.

Mumbai News Live: On the first day of the booster vaccination drive, Mumbai administered 5,249 doses to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities; Follow this space for updates

Mumbai Police's cyber department registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offence against an unidentified person after a complainant in the hate app case told them that she had received threat calls on her phone.

The complainant told the police that the caller threatened her over the phone and asked why she revealed their names and filed FIR against them, an official at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex told PTI. He said the police are investigating how the caller got the mobile phone number of the complainant.

The excavation of the 2-km long tunnel from Priyadarshani Park to Marine Drive was completed by India's largest TBM (tunnel boring machine) Machine 'Mawla'. (Express photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation completed the excavation of one of the two tunnels of the Coastal Road project. The excavation of the 2-km long tunnel from Priyadarshani Park to Marine Drive was completed by India's largest TBM (tunnel boring machine) Machine 'Mawla', a BMC release said.

The civic body said that excavation of the second tunnel using the TBM will begin in April. The work for the Coastal Road project, which is estimated to cost Rs 12,721 core, is expected to be completed in December 2023.

