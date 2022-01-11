Mumbai News Live: 10,698 COVID-19 booster doses administered on first day of drive

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, taking its tally to 69,53,514, while eight fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed the toll to 1,41,647, the state health department said.

An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,247. Of the 31 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 28 were reported from Pune city, two are from Pune rural and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.

After reporting the highest number of cases in a single day on Friday, the tally of COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Mumbai on the third consecutive day with the city adding 13,648 new infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 9,28,220.

A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai. Out of the total doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities.