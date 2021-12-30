scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Mumbai News Live: City continues to see huge spike in Covid cases, logs 3,671 fresh infections

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 30, 2021 8:35:11 pm
A health worker collects a sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Thursday reported 3,671 fresh Covid cases and a total of 371 recoveries, taking the tally of overall active cases to 11,360. The city had recorded 2,510 cases a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Centre wrote to the Maharashtra government to enhance the surveillance in the five districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur which recorded high test positivity rates in the last few weeks. Active cases in Maharashtra have been increased by 117.4 per cent since last two weeks.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai almost doubled within 24 hours on Wednesday — from 1,333 to 2,510 — indicating a possible third wave. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day surge reported after 235 days — on May 18, 2,664 cases were registered. The city recorded a 83.4 per cent rise in cases on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Mumbai police Thursday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting New Year parties, either in closed or open spaces, till January 7. The Mumbai police, in their order, have warned the public of action for any violation of the order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

20:02 (IST)30 Dec 2021
Maharashtra’s Speaker post falls between MVA cracks, now hits Governor hurdle

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's objections aside, the imbroglio over the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker also has its roots in the differences within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

As per the power-sharing formula between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the Speaker's post had gone to the Congress's share. In February, the Sena and NCP were taken by surprise when Nana Patole resigned from the post to “work for the party” (he was subsequently made the state Congress chief). The two parties did not take the move kindly as the Speaker holds considerable power in a House where the MVA retains majority by a thread.

To make their displeasure clear, sources said, the Sena and NCP ensured that there was no election to the post of Speaker all through the Budget Session and Monsoon Session. Read more

19:09 (IST)30 Dec 2021
Mumbai: BEST employee killed by elder brother over property dispute

A man allegedly killed his younger brother, an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in suburban Vikhroli here over a property dispute on Thursday morning, a police official said.  
          
The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Vijay Salvi, he said. 
        
"The victim's elder brother, Uttam Salvi, killed him using a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a property. The accused worked as a security guard. Police have nabbed him and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against him," the official said.
        
During the probe, police found that the siblings used to frequently fight over a room located in a chawl, he said. (PTI)

18:58 (IST)30 Dec 2021
Mumbai logs 3,671 fresh Covid cases

According to the seven-day forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will rise by one-two degrees Celsius over the next few days. (File)

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, the lowest this season so far. The lowest minimum temperature last year was 15 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 16.4 degrees Celsius.

A 30-year-old healthcare worker from Govandi has been arrested by Shivaji Nagar police for administering an injection to a woman that allegedly caused her death. Police said the incident took place in October 2020 but the case was registered only recently after a panel from JJ hospital submitted its report to police.

An auto-rickshaw driver and three others were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 2.50 lakh from a commuter in Mumbai. The accused had used a fake number plate to avoid getting caught.

