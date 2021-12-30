Mumbai News Live: City continues to see huge spike in Covid cases, logs 3,671 fresh infections

A health worker collects a sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Thursday reported 3,671 fresh Covid cases and a total of 371 recoveries, taking the tally of overall active cases to 11,360. The city had recorded 2,510 cases a day earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Centre wrote to the Maharashtra government to enhance the surveillance in the five districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur which recorded high test positivity rates in the last few weeks. Active cases in Maharashtra have been increased by 117.4 per cent since last two weeks.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai almost doubled within 24 hours on Wednesday — from 1,333 to 2,510 — indicating a possible third wave. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day surge reported after 235 days — on May 18, 2,664 cases were registered. The city recorded a 83.4 per cent rise in cases on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Mumbai police Thursday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting New Year parties, either in closed or open spaces, till January 7. The Mumbai police, in their order, have warned the public of action for any violation of the order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).