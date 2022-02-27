Mumbai News Live: Flight with 219 Indian nationals repatriated from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Elated and relieved, 219 Indians, mostly students studying medicine in Ukraine, stepped off the Air India aircraft that flew them home from Bucharest in Romania — the first batch of Indian nationals evacuated Saturday under Operation Ganga after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A second flight, carrying 250 Indians landed in Delhi.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border were taken to Bucharest and Budapest by road respectively by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights. The government is not charging the rescued passengers for the evacuation flights, the officials said. Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.

Meanwhile, with 89 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded the lowest number of cases in a day since April 2020. Also for the seventh time in February, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths. Since June 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has audited 29,271 private hospitals bills of Covid-19 patients and managed to reduce the total amount by Rs 20.98 crore from the initial Rs 616 crore. The audits also revealed that over two-fifth of the complaints of overcharging were inaccurate.