Mumbai News Live: Flight with 219 Indian nationals repatriated from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Mumbai Live News and Updates: Elated and relieved, 219 Indians, mostly students studying medicine in Ukraine, stepped off the Air India aircraft that flew them home from Bucharest in Romania — the first batch of Indian nationals evacuated Saturday under Operation Ganga after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A second flight, carrying 250 Indians landed in Delhi.
Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border were taken to Bucharest and Budapest by road respectively by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights. The government is not charging the rescued passengers for the evacuation flights, the officials said. Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.
Meanwhile, with 89 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded the lowest number of cases in a day since April 2020. Also for the seventh time in February, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths. Since June 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has audited 29,271 private hospitals bills of Covid-19 patients and managed to reduce the total amount by Rs 20.98 crore from the initial Rs 616 crore. The audits also revealed that over two-fifth of the complaints of overcharging were inaccurate.
As parts of Mumbai experienced power outages, Maharashtra energy department's principal secretary Dinesh Waghmare said that the Mulund-Trombay line has tripped and work is on to locate the fault.
A total of 2,000 mangrove trees will be felled to make way for six bridges in Andheri and Malad to improve connectivity and ease traffic flow.
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Regulation Authority (MCZMA), while deferring Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for five bridges, approved one proposal that will require cutting of at least 48 mangroves trees.
According to the Environment Impact Assessment report of all six bridges submitted by the BMC before MCZMA, the construction of all six bridges will be in environmentally sensitive CRZ areas and require felling of 1,966 mangrove trees and 6.35 hectare mangrove forest patch will be impacted due to the project. Read more
Observing that it cannot expect “citizens to languish in filthy and unhygienic slums” and that “the right to livelihood includes the right of decent living and not an animal existence,” the Bombay High Court has said that the “prime concern” of the state government should be to initiate affordable mass housing facilities for poor people who are forced to live in slums in bigger cities for work.
The court also reminded the municipal and state officers that the incidents of people losing their lives in building collapses are required to be completely avoided. Read more
Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendent of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday began his fast unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community besides a decision on the other demands of the community.
Sambhajiraje’s fast unto death comes a day after the state government announced the setting up of a separate commission for the Maratha community to study its “backwardness”. This comes ahead of the state legislature’s budget session that will commence from March 3. Read more
In the first wave, after it was flooded with complaints of inflated hospital bills for Covid-19 treatment, the civic body appointed 70 auditors who were tasked with auditing medical bills of 35 major private hospitals. Read more