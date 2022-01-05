Mumbai News Live: BMC makes rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at city airport

Vaccination for kids on the second day at a jumbo vaccination center in Somaiya Ground in Sion. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Live News: Amid rising concern of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order that all international passengers will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport.

Passengers who test positive for rapid RT-PCR tests have to wait at the airport for a routine RT-PCR test. If a passenger tests negative, then she or he will be asked to remain in home quarantined for next seven days.

In a revised order, the civic body said a building can be sealed if there are at least 10 Covid patients in the occupied flats. The change was brought in considering the difficulty in sealing many small buildings with fewer floors or flats.

Mumbai on Tuesday registered 10,606 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2021, when it had recorded 10,428 cases. The highest number of cases recorded in the city in a single day was on April 4, 2021, when 11,163 cases were registered.

The 10,606 new infections recorded on Tuesday was 34% higher than that of Monday. Two fatalities were also registered, as per data of the public health department.