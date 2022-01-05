scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Mumbai News Live: BMC makes rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at city airport

Mumbai Live Updates and News: Passengers who test negative will have to home quarantine for seven days while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 5, 2022 10:28:49 am
Vaccination for kids on the second day at a jumbo vaccination center in Somaiya Ground in Sion. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Live News: Amid rising concern of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order that all international passengers will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport.

Passengers who test positive for rapid RT-PCR tests have to wait at the airport for a routine RT-PCR test. If a passenger tests negative, then she or he will be asked to remain in home quarantined for next seven days.

In a revised order, the civic body said a building can be sealed if there are at least 10 Covid patients in the occupied flats. The change was brought in considering the difficulty in sealing many small buildings with fewer floors or flats.

Mumbai on Tuesday registered 10,606 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2021, when it had recorded 10,428 cases. The highest number of cases recorded in the city in a single day was on April 4, 2021, when 11,163 cases were registered.

The 10,606 new infections recorded on Tuesday was 34% higher than that of Monday. Two fatalities were also registered, as per data of the public health department.

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Tuesday registered 10,606 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2021; Follow this space for updates

10:28 (IST)05 Jan 2022
'Doctored photos online': Mumbai police arrest one more student

Mumbai cyber police have arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said.

The student, identified as Mayank Rawal (21), was nabbed from the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said. The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh (19), alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app called `Bulli Bai', hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. (PTI)

10:23 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Home tests up, concern over unreported cases

The sharp surge in demand for at-home antigen testing kits amid the third Covid wave has become a cause of concern for the state health department. Officials believe that many positive cases are going unreported as those testing positive are not informing the agencies. The Covid-19 national task force too has flagged the issue.

Even as active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose five times in the last month, the demand for at-home antigen testing kits also spiked. As per Sujit Jain, director, MyLab Discovery Solutions, the demand for CoviSelf has surged by nearly 200% in the third wave. However, the public health department has no mechanism to record Covid positive cases which is causing under-reporting of the actual daily burden in the state.

10:20 (IST)05 Jan 2022
After 66 Covid positive, cruise ship back from Goa, Mumbai tests all aboard

A day after 66 people on board the Cordelia Empress tested positive for Covid-19 in Goa, the cruise ship returned to Mumbai Tuesday evening where municipal officials waited to screen over 2,000 passengers on board.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said: “Our team is already there at the docks. They will test everyone by Tuesday night and those positive will be taken to the Richardson & Cruddas Covid treatment and isolation centre. Almost all passengers are residents of Mumbai, so we can’t deny them entry.”

10:19 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all international passengers landing in Mumbai

Amid rising concern of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued modified guidelines for international travelers arriving at the Mumbai Airport. Now, all international passengers will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport.

The guidelines came into effect from Monday. As per the new guidelines, all international passengers who test positive for rapid RT-PCR tests have to wait at the airport for a routine RT-PCR test.

If a passenger tests negative then she or he will be asked to remain in home quarantined for next seven days.

The Cordelia cruise ship returned from Goa to Mumbai after 66 passengers on board tested positive for COVID-19. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A day after 66 people on board the Cordelia Empress tested positive for Covid-19 in Goa, the cruise ship returned to Mumbai where municipal officials waited to screen over 2,000 passengers on board.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said: “Our team is already there at the docks. They will test everyone by Tuesday night and those positive will be taken to the Richardson & Cruddas Covid treatment and isolation centre. Almost all passengers are residents of Mumbai, so we can’t deny them entry.”

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said that property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft must be waived off with retrospective effect from 2020. This comes in the wake of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on Saturday that houses up to 500 sq ft area will be given waiver in property tax from 2022.

Jagtap also said that houses between 500 to 700 sq ft area should be given concession of 60 per cent in property tax.

