Mumbai News Live: BMC asks Narayan Rane to remove unauthorised construction from Juhu bungalow

Narayan Rane was unavailable for any comments regarding illegal construction. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has asked Union minister Narayan Rane to demolish “unauthorised” construction at his bungalow in suburban Juhu within 15 days, civic officials said on Monday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil Monday informed the Assembly about the resignation of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders hatched a conspiracy at Chawla’s office to implicate BJP leaders including himself. Patil also mentioned a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into Fadnavis’ allegations.

Although the Indian Railways has issued an order for resuming the linen service facilities in the trains, commuters travelling on the Central Railways (CR) will have to wait for two months for the facility as the automatic laundry machines, which were shut for over two years, need repairs and maintenance.

As many as 16,39,172 students will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, which will start on Tuesday. Taking a cue from the ongoing leaks in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, the board has decided to take a strict stand about late entry by students.