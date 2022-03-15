scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Mumbai News Live: BMC asks Narayan Rane to remove unauthorised construction from Juhu bungalow

Mumbai News Live: BMC in the notice on March 4, had pointed out several changes of use in the basement of the bungalow and on all floors of the house barring the seventh one.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 15, 2022 10:16:24 am
Narayan Rane was unavailable for any comments regarding illegal construction. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live: The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has asked Union minister Narayan Rane to demolish “unauthorised” construction at his bungalow in suburban Juhu within 15 days, civic officials said on Monday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil Monday informed the Assembly about the resignation of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders hatched a conspiracy at Chawla’s office to implicate BJP leaders including himself. Patil also mentioned a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into Fadnavis’ allegations.

Although the Indian Railways has issued an order for resuming the linen service facilities in the trains, commuters travelling on the Central Railways (CR) will have to wait for two months for the facility as the automatic laundry machines, which were shut for over two years, need repairs and maintenance.

As many as 16,39,172 students will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, which will start on Tuesday. Taking a cue from the ongoing leaks in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, the board has decided to take a strict stand about late entry by students.

Mumbai News Live: Pravin Chavan resigns amidst Fadnavis' allegations; Indian Railways have issued an order of resuming the linen service; total of 16,39,172 students will appear for the SSC exams. Follow for more updates.

10:16 (IST)15 Mar 2022
Students attend SSC exam in Thane

In the Mumbai division, a total of 3,73,840 students will sit for the examination.

Thane centre for SSC exams. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan (MCAP), set to be India’s first climate action plan to set a short, medium and long-term climate goals aimed towards a net-zero target of 2050. Low-carbon electricity, switch to 100 per cent zero-emission vehicles by 2050, flood-resilient infrastructure, localised water conservation and improved air quality monitoring are some of the highlights of the plan.

BJP leader and Ghatkopar West MLA Ram Kadam has said that his party would come out on streets and demand waiver of tax for movie The Kashmir Files and force the revenue department to make it tax-free and also increase screening of the film in the state.

Several heatwave warnings have been issued for the Konkan Region — Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for March 14-15. A yellow alert, indicating heatwave like conditions at isolated pockets in the Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg is issued for March 16 (Wednesday).

 

