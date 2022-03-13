scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Security tightened outside Devendra Fadnavis’ residence; BMC to unveil first climate action plan

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 13, 2022 10:50:47 am
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to unveil its first Climate Action Plan to achieve ‘net zero’ (zero emission of greenhouse gas) for Mumbai by 2050 on Sunday. The plan has focused on six key areas – energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, urban flooding and water resource management – to make the city climate-resilient and set a target of zero emission of greenhouse gases. Besides these six sectors, there are 24 subsectors in the plan that will be considered for implementation.

10:50 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Fishermen threaten protest if sea bridge built between Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade

10:31 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Construction of new GST building to start next month

The work on the construction of the 30-storey State Goods and Service Tax (GST) building will start next month as the tendering process is complete and a contractor has been appointed.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is executing the project. The building will come up in the Wadala area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

Officials said that the building will also have a training centre and an auditorium where training programmes for officers and staff will be conducted. Read more

10:01 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Security tightened outside Fadnavis' home; leader to record statement in phone tapping case

09:57 (IST)13 Mar 2022
Doctor should not be blamed for shortage of medicines at JJ Hospital: IMA to Maharashtra govt

09:56 (IST)13 Mar 2022
BMC to unveil first climate action plan today

The BMC is all set to unveil its first Climate Action Plan to achieve ‘net zero’ (zero emission of greenhouse gas) for Mumbai by 2050 on Sunday.

The plan has focused on six key areas – energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, urban flooding and water resource management – to make the city climate-resilient and set a target of zero emission of greenhouse gases. Read more

