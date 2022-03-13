Mumbai News Live: Security tightened outside Devendra Fadnavis’ residence; BMC to unveil first climate action plan

Mumbai News Live: The police Sunday tightened security outside the residence of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in South Mumbai and the BKC cyber police station ahead of the recording of his statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, an official said.

Phones of political leaders, including state Congress chief Nana Patole, minister Bachchu Kadu, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, former MP Sanjay Kakade and others were tapped illegally by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, when she was the state intelligence chief, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had alleged last month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to unveil its first Climate Action Plan to achieve ‘net zero’ (zero emission of greenhouse gas) for Mumbai by 2050 on Sunday. The plan has focused on six key areas – energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, urban flooding and water resource management – to make the city climate-resilient and set a target of zero emission of greenhouse gases. Besides these six sectors, there are 24 subsectors in the plan that will be considered for implementation.