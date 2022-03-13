Mumbai News Live: Security tightened outside Devendra Fadnavis’ residence; BMC to unveil first climate action plan

Mumbai News Live: The police Sunday tightened security outside the residence of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in South Mumbai and the BKC cyber police station ahead of the recording of his statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, an official said.
Phones of political leaders, including state Congress chief Nana Patole, minister Bachchu Kadu, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, former MP Sanjay Kakade and others were tapped illegally by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, when she was the state intelligence chief, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had alleged last month.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to unveil its first Climate Action Plan to achieve ‘net zero’ (zero emission of greenhouse gas) for Mumbai by 2050 on Sunday. The plan has focused on six key areas – energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, urban flooding and water resource management – to make the city climate-resilient and set a target of zero emission of greenhouse gases. Besides these six sectors, there are 24 subsectors in the plan that will be considered for implementation.
The All Maharashtra Fishermen’s Action Committee (AMFAC) has threatened to launch an agitation against the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) if it goes ahead and builds a sea bridge between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.
The MMRDA plans to construct the 1.3 km of sea bridge to decongest the interior roads of south Mumbai and connect it to the under-construction coastal road from Nariman Point.
The fishermen have claimed that the project would affect their fishing activity and small fishermen would have to be rehabilitated. Read more
The work on the construction of the 30-storey State Goods and Service Tax (GST) building will start next month as the tendering process is complete and a contractor has been appointed.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is executing the project. The building will come up in the Wadala area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 crore.
Officials said that the building will also have a training centre and an auditorium where training programmes for officers and staff will be conducted. Read more
Police tightened security outside the residence of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in south Mumbai and the BKC cyber police station ahead of the recording of his statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, an official said. The Mumbai cyber police had issued a notice to former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis, asking him to appear before them on Sunday in connection with the case.
Fadnavis, however, on Saturday said a senior police officer called to inform him that police will visit his residence to take the required information and there was no need for him to visit the police station.
Phones of political leaders, including state Congress chief Nana Patole, minister Bachchu Kadu, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, former MP Sanjay Kakade and others were tapped illegally by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, when she was the state intelligence chief, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had alleged last month. (PTI)
The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday protested the announcement made by a minister to suspend a doctor at the state-run J J Hospital here for shortage of medicines.
Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday had announced the suspension of a doctor working at the hospital for issuing a prescription for medicines which were not available in the hospital.
"A doctor can not be held responsible for the hospital not having basic medicines. Most of them were basic medicines but the hospital does not have them," the IMA said in a statement, adding that this incident illustrates how doctors are made scapegoats. (PTI)
The BMC is all set to unveil its first Climate Action Plan to achieve ‘net zero’ (zero emission of greenhouse gas) for Mumbai by 2050 on Sunday.
The plan has focused on six key areas – energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, urban flooding and water resource management – to make the city climate-resilient and set a target of zero emission of greenhouse gases. Read more