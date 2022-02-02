Mumbai News Live: BMC allows tourist locations, restaurants, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

Tourists visit Juhu beach as it reopens after the government relaxed the COVID-19 protocols in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: With the count of new coronavirus cases in Mumbai declining, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy. The beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed, the BMC said.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the BMC said in a release. On the second day in a row, Mumbai reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, while daily fatalities fell to single digit for the first time since December 19, 2021. It took the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 10,47,393, while death toll reached 16,630.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police arrested four persons in connection with a racket involved in forging Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Dawood alias Shafique Rafique Sheikh, Gaurav Pawar, Atharva Panchal and Rajesh Boda were arrested, while two more accused are wanted in the case. The racket came to light after the police nabbed Dawood and recovered 28 fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from him, which he would issue to people for Rs 700.