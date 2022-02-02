scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022
Mumbai News Live: BMC allows tourist locations, restaurants, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

Mumbai Live News and Updates February 2: Beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 2, 2022 9:42:56 am
Tourists visit Juhu beach as it reopens after the government relaxed the COVID-19 protocols in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai Live News: With the count of new coronavirus cases in Mumbai declining, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy. The beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed, the BMC said.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the BMC said in a release. On the second day in a row, Mumbai reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, while daily fatalities fell to single digit for the first time since December 19, 2021. It took the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 10,47,393, while death toll reached 16,630.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police arrested four persons in connection with a racket involved in forging Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Dawood alias Shafique Rafique Sheikh, Gaurav Pawar, Atharva Panchal and Rajesh Boda were arrested, while two more accused are wanted in the case. The racket came to light after the police nabbed Dawood and recovered 28 fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from him, which he would issue to people for Rs 700.

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, case numbers remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day; Follow this space for Latest Updates

09:42 (IST)02 Feb 2022
BMC seeks suggestions, objections on move to increase electoral wards

Citizens and political parties can start sending their suggestions and objections on draft notification of increase in the number of electoral wards and changes in their boundaries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) published the notification along with the maps of wards, seeking public suggestions and objections till February 14.

The number of electoral wards in Mumbai has increased from 227 to 236 and ward boundaries have also been changed. Out of the nine new wards, three wards each increased in the island city, western suburb and eastern suburb.

09:41 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Not many takers as offline classes begin in colleges

Many colleges in Maharashtra began offline operations from Tuesday but received lukewarm response from students. Even as colleges have been allowed to restart offline operations, all are expected to offer a blended mode of teaching, which includes both offline and online mode of lectures because only fully vaccinated students can attend in-person classes.

Many colleges in Mumbai are also holding vaccination drives on campus. But according to them, till online teaching is offered, many students would prefer it. In fact, a few colleges are already witnessing students seeking that upcoming exams be held online.

Ahead of civic elections, the BMC published draft ward boundaries for 236 wards and invited suggestions and objections from the public. After the state government gave go-ahead for increasing the number of civic wards to 236 from 227, the civic body prepared the draft ward boundaries for creation of nine new wards. The BMC on Tuesday tweeted about the draft notification, according to which people can submit suggestions and objections till February 14.

YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Fhatak and another person were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a protest by students near Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's residence. A case was also registered in Nagpur during the day and Fhatak (41), a YouTube influencer, will be arrested in that case later, police said.

Explained: Who is Hindustani Bhau?

The sudden protests in which students participated in large numbers on Monday had taken the authorities by surprise. Fhatak had, in a YouTube video, allegedly asked students to gather near Gaikwad's residence in Dharavi area and demand cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 due to the Covid-19 situation, officials said.

