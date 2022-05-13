Mumbai News Live: City to get single planning authority within a year; state logs 231 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the state government was working on a plan to ensure that a single planning authority governs Mumbai in a year, to be headed by the mayor, who would be given enhanced administrative powers.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 231 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the infection, according to news agency PTI. With this, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,80,074, while the death toll increased to 1,47,851. Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 139 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the new patients in the state.

A day after the Maharashtra unit of the BJP tweeted an edited video of his speech and accused him of being a Hindu-hater, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he was reading out lines from a poem which presents the pain of the labourer class, but those who wanted to spread misinformation were free to do so. The @BJP4Maharashtra on Wednesday had tweeted a short video of Pawar’s speech in Satara, claiming that “atheist Sharad Pawar always hated Hindu religion” and he would not have achieved his political success without insulting Hindu gods and goddesses and indulging in casteism.