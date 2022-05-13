scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Mumbai News Live: City to get single planning authority within a year; state logs 231 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai Coronavirus Cases Today News, Maharashtra, Mumbai Latest News, Mumbai Weather, 4th Wave Covid-19 Updates, Raj Thackeray News Live Updates, Shiv Sena MLA From Mumbai Death, 13 May: The state on Thursday recorded 231 fresh Covid-19 cases and one more death linked to the infection, while Mumbai recorded 139 new cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 13, 2022 9:41:08 am
Aaditya Thackeray at the conference in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the state government was working on a plan to ensure that a single planning authority governs Mumbai in a year, to be headed by the mayor, who would be given enhanced administrative powers.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 231 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the infection, according to news agency PTI. With this, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,80,074, while the death toll increased to 1,47,851. Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 139 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the new patients in the state.

A day after the Maharashtra unit of the BJP tweeted an edited video of his speech and accused him of being a Hindu-hater, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he was reading out lines from a poem which presents the pain of the labourer class, but those who wanted to spread misinformation were free to do so. The @BJP4Maharashtra on Wednesday had tweeted a short video of Pawar’s speech in Satara, claiming that “atheist Sharad Pawar always hated Hindu religion” and he would not have achieved his political success without insulting Hindu gods and goddesses and indulging in casteism.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news on Covid-19, political developments, weather and more in Mumbai and Maharashtra; Follow this space for latest updates

09:40 (IST)13 May 2022
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel's two aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood's crime syndicate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two aides of gangster Chhota Shakeel from western suburbs of the city for allegedly handling the illegal activities and financial transactions of the crime syndicate controlled by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51), were placed under arrest on Thursday, he said.

'Both of them were apprehended from the western suburbs by an NIA team, which is probing the cases against Dawood Ibrahim's syndicate,' the official said, adding that the duo was closely associated with gangster Chhota Shakeel and were involved in the cartel run by Ibrahim.

Sources said that during the recent raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Thane, the NIA had picked up many suspects for investigation. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Uddhav Thackeray likely to take on MNS, BJP at first physical political rally since he became Maharashtra CM

During Shiv Sena’s first mega rally on Saturday since the pandemic broke out, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take on political opponents such as MNS and BJP over Hindutva and other issues.

Sena leaders said this would be Thackeray’s first physical political rally after he became the chief minister and the pandemic broke out. Thackeray has addressed many virtual rallies, along with party’s foundation day ceremony and the annual Dussehra rally in the last two years, but this will be his first political rally.

Akbaruddin Owaisi faces flak for visiting Aurangzeb tomb in Aurangabad

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday drew the ire of political parties for visiting the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Aurangabad. Owaisi was in the district days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a public rally there demanding removal of loudspeakers from atop mosques.

It was his visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb that prompted former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire to allege that Owaisi was trying to create a political controversy. “No one, neither a Hindu or a Muslim, visits the tomb as Aurangzeb was the cruelest Mughal emperor. But Owaisi and his party leaders are trying to create a controversy for political benefit,” Khaire said.

As pilot project in Matheran, SC allows e-rickshaws in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.

As the hill station does not allow cars since the British era, to commute within Matheran, people have to either walk or use one of the 460 horses or 94 hand-pulled rickshaws available for transportation.

 

