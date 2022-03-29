Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra logs 110 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Mumbai news live: Maharashtra on Monday reported 110 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the tally of infections to 78,73,619, the state health department said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780. The state is now left with 964 active cases in a total of 35 districts.
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said he has cancelled his meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, with unions representing staffers of government-run power companies as the strike continued despite his request to call it off.
Raut had confirmed earlier the invocation of Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) in the state following the nationwide strike by trade unions on March 28-29 against the alleged privatisation of power companies. This restricts the participation of employees from state-run electricity companies to join the protest.
In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25 (increased by 85 paise and 75 paise respectively). (ANI)