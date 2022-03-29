Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra logs 110 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Members of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. Union raise slogans in protest during 'Bharat Bandh', a two-day nationwide strike against the government over Unilateral Electricity Amendment Bill and privatisation of power firms in Maharashtra, in Thane, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are running the MVA government in Maharashtra together under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Monday. He made the remarks while replying to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil's comment that the NCP is running the MVA government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday welcomed Union minister Nitin Gadkari's "a strong Congress is important for democracy" remark, but asked him to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what he claimed as BJP's efforts to destroy the opposition. At an event in Pune on Saturday, Gadkari said a strong Congress is important for democracy and that it was his honest wish that the party becomes strong at the national level.