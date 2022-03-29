scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra logs 110 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Mumbai Today News, Maharashtra, Mumbai Latest News, Mumbai Latest Train Updates, Mumbai Weather, Mumbai News, 29 Mar: The state is now left with 964 active cases in a total of 35 districts.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 29, 2022 9:29:33 am
Mumbai news Live Update, News Mumbai Weather Live, mumbai today newsA healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a patient. (File)

Mumbai news live: Maharashtra on Monday reported 110 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the tally of infections to 78,73,619, the state health department said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780. The state is now left with 964 active cases in a total of 35 districts.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said he has cancelled his meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, with unions representing staffers of government-run power companies as the strike continued despite his request to call it off.

More from Mumbai

Raut had confirmed earlier the invocation of Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) in the state following the nationwide strike by trade unions on March 28-29 against the alleged privatisation of power companies. This restricts the participation of employees from state-run electricity companies to join the protest.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra logs 110 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality; active tally falls to 964. Follow for more updates.

09:13 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Petrol, diesel prices on March 29

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25 (increased by 85 paise and 75 paise respectively). (ANI)

Members of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. Union raise slogans in protest during 'Bharat Bandh', a two-day nationwide strike against the government over Unilateral Electricity Amendment Bill and privatisation of power firms in Maharashtra, in Thane, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are running the MVA government in Maharashtra together under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Monday. He made the remarks while replying to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil's comment that the NCP is running the MVA government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday welcomed Union minister Nitin Gadkari's "a strong Congress is important for democracy" remark, but asked him to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what he claimed as BJP's efforts to destroy the opposition. At an event in Pune on Saturday, Gadkari said a strong Congress is important for democracy and that it was his honest wish that the party becomes strong at the national level.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd